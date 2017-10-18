Passing the Baton: Christian Clark Named New Artistic Director of Central Oregon Mastersingers

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Mastersingers)

Central Oregon Mastersingers in Concert

A celebration of the 20th anniversary of Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna, along with other works exploring the topic of “light” by contemporary choral composers including Eric Whitacre, Jonathan Dove, Will Todd and Daniel Elder; featuring guest organist Barbara Baird on pieces by Jean Langlais.

Date & Time

Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 pm – AND – Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 pm

Location

Nativity Lutheran Church

60850 Brosterhous Road, Bend, OR 97702

Cost

$20 general admission online or at the door; students free with ID

Artistic Director Transition

It’s quite fitting that COM’s first concert of the season under the baton of new Artistic Director

Christian Clark will focus on the works of contemporary choral composers such as Eric

Whitacre, Jonathan Dove, Will Todd and Daniel Elder. Each selection explores the concept of

“light” and representations of new beginnings as well as endings; morning light, sunlight,

twilight, evening light, starlight, moonlight; light shining like a diamond, a new dawn, a new age.

Collectively these young, passionate, inspired composers represent the new era of choral

music…and Christian Clark is their contemporary. So it goes as the baton is passed from one

generation to the next. By not only figuratively but also literally passing the baton to Clark (who

was hand-picked to succeed him) retiring COM Artistic Director Emeritus Clyde Thompson has

assured that COM’s tradition of presenting stunning works of choral music with excellence will

continue well into the future.

A Word From Our President

According to COM President of the Board Jeff White “Christian Clark brings a friendly, approachable demeanor that exudes an infectious passion for choral music to the Artistic Director position, along with a perfect blend of high artistic standards, dynamic podium skills, and a wide-ranging repertoire. We are thrilled to have Clark lead COM as we begin our next exciting chapter of exquisite choral music performance. We think he is absolutely the right person to build on Artistic Director Emeritus Clyde Thompson’s impressive legacy.”

Conducting Credentials

Christian Clark’s extensive resume includes multiple stints as Musical Director, Music Conductor and Associate or Assistant Musical Director with such venerable musical organizations as Sam Houston Opera (La Bohéme, La Traviata, and The Tales of Hoffman), Houston Masterworks Chorus (where he prepared choirs for and also performed with the Houston Ballet and Orchestra), SHSU Concert Choir and Chorale and Holy Cross Lutheran Church plus additional rewarding work with multiple award-winning community and school choirs.

Not only highly accomplished as a choral conductor, Clark also excels as a tenor soloist. He has

performed internationally as a soloist singing works of Mozart and Mendelssohn, among others. Favorite operatic roles include Ferrando in Mozart’s Così fan tutte, Nemorino in Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, and Tamino in Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte. In Texas (while earning degrees in vocal performance plus a masters in choral conducting) Clark performed as a soloist with Sam Houston State University Chorale and Symphonic Choir plus Houston Masterworks Chorus in works including Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, Beethoven’s Mass in C and Choral Fantasy, Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass and Mass in Time of War, Bach’s Cantata No. 140, Dubois’s The Seven Last Words of Christ and Mozart’s Requiem.

Clark is currently serving as Choir Director at Nativity Lutheran Church in Bend, and is a founding member of Bend Camerata. He will also be conducting Bend’s Cascade Chorale for winter and spring terms 2018 while CC Artistic Director James Knox is on sabbatical. And if all that isn’t enough he will be singing the ethereal O Holy Night tenor solo for Cascade Chorale’s Holiday Magic concert at the Tower Theater this December – just one week before conducting COM’s own holiday concert at The Tower Theater (Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria, performed with chamber orchestra and soloists.) Whew! When not directing or singing, Christian and his wife Audrey (a fabulous soprano) stay busy raising three young children. In true Bend fashion, they also have a dog 🙂

Guest Organist Dr. Barbara Baird

Dr. Baird is Professor of Organ and Harpsichord at University of Oregon School of Music and Dance.

She will play selections from two pieces by renowned organ composer Jean Langlais (1907-1991):

1) from Three Characteristic Pieces

I. Pastoral – Prelude

III. Bells

2) from Neuf pièces

Chant de joie (Song of Joy)

Chant de paix (Song of Peace)



COM History

Now in their thirteenth season, Central Oregon Mastersingers comprise many of the area’s finest singers who share a common passion for the best in choral music. Their repertoire spans musical eras (12th to 21st centuries) and styles, from catchy arrangements of popular music to major masterworks for chorus and orchestra. Over 150 singers have participated in the choir since its inception, and the group has collaborated with numerous ensembles and performers including the Sunriver Music Festival, Cascade Chorale, Central Oregon Symphony, Youth Choir of Central Oregon, Bells of Sunriver, Eugene Vocal Arts Ensemble, and several of the area’s finest jazz musicians.