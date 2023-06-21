2023 Season Opening Concert on August 5 — Mozart & Strauss

Our 2023 Summer Festival opens with a full stage featuring Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell, our Festival Orchestra with professional musicians from throughout the country and the region’s first-class choral ensemble — the Central Oregon Mastersingers.

Classical Concert I

Saturday, August 5 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Central Oregon Mastersingers

MOZART Regina coeli

MOZART Ave verum corpus | listen

MOZART Symphony No. 38, “Prague” | listen

STRAUSS Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme

Tickets start at $45; $25 for age 25 & under

Series Savings

Music, Music, Music

Festival Faire

Fundraiser for music scholarships and world class professional orchestra concerts in Bend and Sunriver.

Join us in July for our Festival Faire! All proceeds from this popular event directly support the Young Artists Scholarship program and the 46th season of bringing professional orchestral musicians to Bend and Sunriver.

On Sunday, July 16 at 4pm, enjoy an elegant evening in the Sunriver Resort Great Hall, including delicious food, wine, a lively auction and performances from virtuosic Young Artist Scholarship recipients and accomplished alumni, the Central Oregon Mastersingers, and more. | details & tickets

2023 Sunriver Music Festival — August 4-17

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 46th season.

Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano concert, and the fun, family-friendly Discover the Symphony concert will be onstage this summer. The concert series opens August 5 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 17 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. | more info

sunrivermusic.org