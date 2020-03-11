Pianist Andrea Johnson Added to Concert Program, Saturday Master Class Schedule Confirmed

Tickets are now on sale for the Sunriver Music Festival’s Piano Showcase: From Bach to Boogie to Jazz concerts in Bend Friday April 3 and Saturday April 4. You can attend all events at the Tower Theater of this interactive two-day event or just one or both of the evening concerts.

Pianist Andrea Johnson Added to Concert Program — Pianist Michael Allen Harrison (founder of Portland’s popular Ten Grands concert series) has added Andrea Johnson to the list of guest artists for the weekend, which also includes Mac Potts and Colleen Adent.

Pianist and pedagogue Andrea Johnson is assistant professor of Piano Pedagogy at the University of Northern Iowa. She obtained her doctor of musical arts from the University of Oklahoma and also holds degrees from the University of Oregon and Portland State University. Active as an adjudicator in multiple Music Teachers Associations, Andrea was most recently a judge for the 2019 Steinway Junior Piano Competition.

Saturday Master Class Schedule Confirmed — “Attending our master classes is an absolute must if you teach music or you have aspirations to be the best pianist you can be,” explains Meagan Iverson, operations director of the Sunriver Music Festival. The schedule for Saturday workshops and masterclasses has been set:

Masterclass — How to Practice, Polish, Perform. Pro tips on how to learn a piece from scratch, what to do next, and how to take it to a professional level performance.

Masterclass — Improvisation: Three Perspectives. Expert improvisers in multiple genres, the guest artists will each give their unique perspective as students perform.

Classical Masterclass — Johnson will share insights with two of Central Oregon's most advanced young piano students.

Workshop — Improvisation for Classical, Jazz, Blues & Pop: Raise your level of creativity in the moment in a jam session with Mac, Michael, and Colleen.

Musical Conversations Forum. Saturday workshops end with the popular "Musical Conversations" forum. All four pianists will engage in an open conversation with the participants. This 30-minute session has proven to be a great time to conclude the day's abundance of music and kick off into the closing concert later that evening.

For tickets and details, visit sunrivermusic.org/events/piano-showcase or email information@sunrivermusic.org