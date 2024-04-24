A Journey Through Art

(Art by Terri Dill-Simpson)

Nestled within the creative community of the Dry Canyon Arts Association, Terri Dill-Simpson has emerged as a beacon of artistic innovation and emotional depth, recently honored as the Artist of the Month for April. Her eclectic journey from a foundation in law enforcement to becoming a celebrated artist illustrates the profound capacity of art to reshape lives and perceptions. Terri’s story is one of unwavering passion, a testament to the vibrant tapestry of experiences that inform her artistic expression.

Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Terri’s artistic voyage commenced early, under the gentle guidance of her father and the rich, creative setting of her family. Despite an initial career in law enforcement and a notable tenure at the Oregon Zoo, it was her subsequent dedication to her artistic endeavors that illuminated her path. Graduating from Lewis and Clark College with a degree in art education, Dill-Simpson has spent the latter years of her career immersed in the world of painting, teaching both in her private studio and at the North East Community Center in Portland for over eight years.

Terri’s artistic works are a testament to her deep-seated connection with the natural world, a theme recurrent in her vivid dreams and her interactions with the vibrant fauna at the zoo. These experiences have profoundly influenced her work, infusing it with a sense of wonder and a deep appreciation for the animal kingdom. Her artwork is distinguished by the use of unconventional materials and techniques, such as plant material, ice crystals, and Halloween cobwebs, which add a unique texture and depth to her creations. Themes of flora, fauna, birds, and insects pervade her work, inviting viewers to explore a world where art and nature converge in stunning harmony.

An advocate for continuous engagement with art, Terri encourages artists to immerse themselves daily in their craft, believing in the power of art to refine skills and deepen personal connections. Her upcoming series, blending themes of animals and Greek goddesses, showcases her anticipation for future explorations in her artistic journey. The support and camaraderie of the Dry Canyon Arts Association has been instrumental in her growth, underscoring the importance of community in the artistic process.

Terri’s contributions to the art world extend beyond her paintings. Her work has been transformed into greeting cards, calendars, and fine art prints, and has been featured in the prestigious Pacific Northwest Artists tabletop hardbound book. A member of numerous art societies, including the Watercolor Society of Oregon and the Oregon Society of Artists, she has exhibited her work across various Oregon locales, from the Belinki Gallery to the Oregon Zoo’s gift shop. Her art has captivated audiences at notable events such as the Audubon Wild Arts show and the Fine Arts Festival of Creativity, attracting clients nationwide and beyond.

Currently residing and painting in Central Oregon near Redmond, Terri’s greeting cards can be found at Herringbone Books in Redmond and Hood Avenue Art Gallery in Sisters. Her participation in the annual Sisters Art Association ART Studio Tour is a highlight of her involvement with the local art community.

Among her cherished works, Sea Shells by the Sea Shore stands out, symbolizing a dreamlike connection to the natural world that transcends the mundane. It epitomizes Terri’s ability to capture the essence of nature’s marvels, offering a window into her soulful engagement with her surroundings.

Terri Dill-Simpson’s artistic journey is a vivid reminder of the transformative power of following one’s passion, embracing a unique path, and finding strength in community. Her work not only enhances the visual landscape but also inspires a deeper appreciation for the interconnectedness of art, nature, and the human spirit.

Join us this April for an extraordinary opportunity to dive into the vibrant world of Terri Dill-Simpson, our Artist of the Month. On April 5, during the First Friday Art Walk, Terri herself will be present at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s in downtown Redmond, offering a rare chance to meet the artist and gain insights into her captivating works. While this special engagement is a highlight, the good news is that her artwork will continue to grace the venue until the end of May. This extended display allows ample time to explore the depths of Terri’s artistic vision. Whether you’re drawn by the chance to interact with the artist or to simply soak in the beauty of her work over the spring weeks, this exhibition promises a rich, inspiring experience for all who attend. Don’t miss out on this celebration of creativity, connection and community.

drycanyonarts.org