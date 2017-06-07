READ Explore Ways to Build a Better World

Deschutes Public Library celebrates all the ways we can work to Build a Better World in June and July as part of the Library’s annual Summer Reading Program. The Library offers a variety of programs designed to help the community make a difference in their lives and the lives of others. Programs are free and open to all; some programs require registration (noted by an asterisk).

Build a Better Ecology with Reptiles, June 10 in Bend

Build a Better Understanding of Civics Series, July 10 Bend

Author Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield, Babe in the Woods: Building a Life One Log at a Time, June 10 Bend

Poetry Playshop: The Encouragement of Light, June 12 Bend

Guitarist Matthew Gwinup, June 14 Bend, July 18 Redmond

Build a Better Writer Workshops, June 15, June 22, June 29 all in Bend

Tinker Tuesday: Bicycle Maintenance Basics, June 20 Redmond

Author Alexis M. Smith Marrow Island, July 16 Bend

www.deschuteslibrary.org