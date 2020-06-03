Redmond Community Concert Association Moves Upcoming Season to Following Year

The Redmond Community Concert Association (RCCA) has made the difficult decision to postpone its 2020-21 season until 2021-22, when it is expected to be safer to gather in large venues. RCCA’s Board of Directors had hoped to avoid this action, but for everyone’s safety, they feel they have no other choice at this time.

This postponement affects all five concerts originally scheduled from this October through April, 2021. The musicians are eager to reschedule, therefore the same season will be duplicated one year later.

“For patrons who have already purchased a season subscription for the upcoming season, we hope they will ride with us into 2021-22 and allow us to move their subscription forward to the following concert season,” said Diana Barker, president. This requires no action on their part, and it will be done automatically unless they contact RCCA. If a subscriber prefers a refund, they are asked to call RCCA at 541-350-7222 or send an email to redmondcca@hotmail.com.

According to Barker, “RCCA is uniquely positioned to be able to pick up where we left off as soon as it is safe. We are fortunate to have an extremely low overhead thanks in large part to our all-volunteer organization. For that reason, we are financially sound and will certainly be resuming.

“We value our patrons’ loyalty and commitment to our mission of presenting quality live entertainment to Central Oregon audiences,” continued Barker. “Should they have questions or concerns, we welcome their calls and emails.”

In the meantime, RCCA’s board is working on ways to stay in touch with subscribers via digital updates and communications with the artistic talent.

redmondcca.org