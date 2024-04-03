Poetry Slam, Roundtable Events Give Voice to COCC Poetry Month

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is celebrating National Poetry Month with a poetry slam on April 12 and a student and alumni poets’ roundtable on April 25. Events are free and open to the public, with light refreshments provided. Visit barber.cocc.edu/poetry for complete details and to register for the slam.

COCC’s “Voices of Power, Voices of Imagination” poetry slam will be held 5-7pm, on Friday, April 12, in Wille Hall on the Bend campus. The slam will be moderated by Aaron Rasheed, COCC graduate and freelance writer, and Vim Mello, a local activist, poet and spoken word host. Participating poets need to register in advance for this judged event.

Bola Gbadebo, a poet, KTVZ journalist and morning co-anchor, will moderate a Q&A with a panel during “Imagine and Empower,” an evening with COCC student and alumni poets, 5-7pm on Thursday, April 25, in the Barber Library’s west wing. For convenience, the event will also be streamed at COCC’s Redmond, Madras and Prineville campuses.

For more information on poetry month at COCC, contact Kirsten Hostetler, instruction and outreach librarian, at 541-383-7563 or khostetler@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu