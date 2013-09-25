Tawna Fenske to Speak at Central Oregon Writers Guild Meeting

Bend author Tawna Fenske featured at writers guild’s Thursday, September 26 meeting 6:30–9pm at COCC Redmond Campus, Building 3 Room 309.



Tawna Fenske traveled a career path that took her from newspaper reporter to English teacher in Venezuela to marketing geek to PR manager for her city’s tourism bureau. An avid globetrotter and social media fiend, Tawna is the author of the popular blog, Don’t Pet Me, I’m Writing, and a member of Romance Writers of America. She’s published several romantic comedies with Sourcebooks, including Making Waves and Believe it or Not, as well as the interactive fiction caper, Getting Dumped, with Coliloquy and the novella Eat, Play, Lust, with Entangled Publishing.

Her quirky brand of comedy and romance has won praises from RT Book Reviews, which nominated Making Waves for Contemporary Romance of the Year, and from the Chicago Tribune, which noted, “Fenske’s wildly inventive plot and wonderfully quirky characters provide the perfect literary antidote to any romance reader’s summer reading doldrums.” To learn more about Tawna’s writer’s journey, visit her website, www.TawnaFenske.com.



Central Oregon Writers Guild’s Thursday, September 26, 2013 meeting takes place at COCC Redmond Campus, 2030 SE College Loop, Building 3 Room 309, 6:30 – 9pm. The meeting is free and everyone is welcome to attend. To learn more about the Guild, visit www.CentralOregonWritersGuild.com.

