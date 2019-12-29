The 2020 OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest Music Lineup is Here!

(Naughty by Nature | Photo Courtesy of Lay It Out Events)

At the largest winter festival on the west coast, attendees can count on there being a full bill of talented musicians.

In past years, Lay It Out Events has featured acts like Coolio, Citizen Cope, Sir Mix-A-Lot and others to provide an awesome weekend of live entertainment at the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest — and this year is no different, as hip hop legends Naughty By Nature will be taking the Oregrown Music Stage Saturday night!

Presented by AT&T, Lay It Out Events and OnPoint Community Credit Union are pleased to announce the 2020 Oregon WinterFest music lineup:

Friday, February 14

5:30pm — Blackstrap Bluegrass

Blackstrap Bluegrass brings you hard-driving bluegrass with catchy originals that give a nod to the roots of Americana music. Based in Central Oregon, Blackstrap plays hard on and off stage. Fueled by deep powder, fresh hops and wide-open spaces, they keep people dancing everywhere from throwdowns to hoedowns.

7:00pm — Precious Byrd

A hometown favorite, Precious Byrd is a six-piece high-energy dance/rock band from beautiful Bend. Featuring Corey Parnell on vocals, Casey Parnell on rhythm guitar, Derek Williams on lead guitar, Michael Summers on drums and Grammy-award-winning artist Lonnie Chapin on bass. Their high energy brought the house down at last year’s WinterFest, so expect nothing less!

8:30pm — Lindsay Ell

Lauded as “one of the most exciting and talented young artists in country music” (Forbes), Lindsay Ell is a triple threat: an accomplished musician, unique vocalist and a songwriter. The Calgary native learned to play guitar while traveling with her father to country-bluegrass camps as a young girl. Ell honed her craft as a musical stylist and songwriter after being discovered by BTO and The Guess Who’s Randy Bachman (American Woman/Taking Care of Business), who discovered her at the age of 13. The multi-instrumentalist was soon touring alongside the likes of Luke Bryan, Buddy Guy and Keith Urban, as well as wowing audiences on the 2019 CMA Awards performing with Little Big Town and others.

Saturday, February 15

5:30pm — Brandon Prinzing & The Old Revival

Brandon Prinzing & The Old Revival have a simple concept. They believe music makes us feel alive, and the few hours you spend at their show should be a revival. No matter what you believe, what you look like or where you come from, music saved Brandon Prinzing’s life, and he wants it to save yours too.

7:00pm — Jemere Morgan

As the son of Gramps Morgan, Jemere Morgan has toured in front of thousands across the globe as an opener for his family. From Africa, Australia, South America and across European waters, this experience is clear in his music, and Morgan is sure to represent reggae to the fullest with a full-on revelation of a performance.

8:30pm — Naughty By Nature

Few groups in music can boast a near 20-year career that has been both consistent and history-making. Naughty By Nature, the Grammy- and American Music Award-winning rap trio, initially called New Style, began performing at talent shows and were discovered by fellow New Jersey native and then-emerging Hip-Hop artist Queen Latifah. Eventually signing the group to her management company “Flavor Unit Management,” Latifah helped them land a deal with Tommy Boy Records. You’ve heard many of their songs on the radio — O.P.P., Feel Me Flow, Hip Hop Hooray and more. The trio are masters of creating smash hits and will bring their infectious energy to the Oregrown Music stage at this year’s OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit oregonwinterfest.com.