The Tower & Bend Radio Group present Christmas Movie Nights Benefitting Ronald McDonald House

This December the Tower Theatre Foundation and Bend Radio Group invite you to Christmas Movie Nights! Join us for holiday laughs, costume contests, seasonal sentiments, a toy drive, and—of course— classic Christmas films. On Friday, December 7 watch nine interwoven holiday stories examine the one emotion that connects us all in Love Actually featuring Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman and Laura Linney. Next, Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel wrap up the laughs Friday, December 14 at 7pm in Elf, a Christmas comedy about innocence, goodness, candy canes, snowball fights … and syrup.

The Tower Theatre Foundation and Bend Radio Group have again joined with Ronald McDonald House Charities to collect gifts for families with seriously ill children. This holiday season the goal is to fill the Bend House’s “Treasure Chest”. Every child served by the Ronald McDonald House can pick a toy from the Treasure Chest, regardless of the time of year. This toy drive will help keep the Treasure Chest full all year and lift kids’ spirits while they’re far from home.​​ Bring a new, unwrapped toy and receive raffle tickets to win other cool prizes!

These screenings are presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation in collaboration with Bend Radio Group. Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

December 7: Love Actually (2h 25m Rated R)

December 14: Elf (1h 37m Rated PG)

All screenings Fridays at 7 pm

Tickets: Reserved Seating $10, $15 (includes fees)

Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall Street – Bend, Oregon

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org