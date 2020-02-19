Tickets for Sisters Festival of Books Go on Sale March 1

Tickets for the 2020 Sisters Festival of Books (SFoB) go on sale March 1 at sistersfob.com. In its second year, the Festival is expanding to two full days of author presentations and adding a poetry reading event on Saturday night. Weekend passes, all-inclusive for the Friday night local author reception and Saturday and Sunday author presentations, are discounted through the end of April.

SFoB, presented by Paulina Springs Books, is a three-day celebration of the literary culture of Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. SFoB will take place from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18 in Sisters, OR. On Friday evening, FivePine Lodge and Conference Center will host a local author reception with some of our favorite Central Oregon authors. Saturday and Sunday will feature a full lineup of author events, and a pop-up bookstore at Sisters Middle School. Other ticketed events include a private reception and dinner with a select group of authors on Saturday night. New this year is an evening of wine and poetry hosted by Sisters Coffee Company, also on Saturday night.

Last year’s attendees raved about the Festival! Comments included, “An outstanding inaugural event. Diverse and meaty.” “SF[o]B was the first book festival I have ever attended. I loved it. Author presentations were amazing.” “Left the audience begging for more.” “Excellent selection of authors.”

Proceeds from the inaugural Festival established the Sisters Festival of Books Scholarship through the Sisters Graduate Resource Organization (Sisters GRO). This year, $2,000 will be awarded to a Sisters High School graduating senior selected by the SFoB scholarship committee. The SFoB scholarship fund will continue to be the beneficiary of the event.

SFoB is generously supported and sponsored by Paulina Springs Books, FivePine, Cascade Arts & Entertainment, The Nugget Newspaper and Sisters Coffee Co.

sistersfob.com