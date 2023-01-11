🎬 20 years of BendFilm!

(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

2023 marks the start of our 20th year! Since its conception in 2003, BendFilm has been the preeminent source for Indie Film in Central Oregon. We are so proud of the community we have built here, and will continue to nourish it for the next 20 years and beyond!

We need YOUR HELP! Whether you have attended all 19 festivals or are just learning about us, we need you to help us celebrate! Please send your favorite memories, movies, moments, and photos from the past 19 years to elise.furgurson@bendfilm.org

Throughout the year we will be sharing these memories and more to get ready for the 20th Annual Bend Film Festival!

Membership Appreciation Screening!

Saturday, January 14 at 7pm

Join BendFilm x SheJumps for a night of films, gear raffles, and stoke! Athlete, film subject, and outdoors advocate Brooklyn Bell will be in attendance for a discussion!!

BendFilm Members get in for FREE!

Non-Members can purchase tickets for $15!

NEXUS (43 mins)

Featuring Brooklyn Bell, Michelle Parker, Caite Zeliff, Veronica Paulsen, Lucy Sackbauer, Ingrid Stensvaag, Sasha Dingle, and Krystin

Nexus is produced and directed by women. The overwhelming majority of cinematographers, photographers and editors working on Nexus are female. Who better to tell women’s stories than female creatives?

APPROACH 2 (25 mins)

Sequel to 2021 Approach: ski and snowboarding film elevating people of color, women, and adaptive athletes.

Get Tickets!

Become a Bendfilm Member!

By becoming a member of BendFilm, you are helping us bring compelling art, culture, and educational programs to Central Oregon through the medium of independent film. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we need your support to continue to deliver on our mission.

What are the perks!?

20% off BendFilm Festival Passes

Purchase Festival film tickets before the general public

FREE online access to Festival favorites in the Alumni Film Library

Recognition in the BendFilm Festival Program Guide

Virtual Festival and Year-Round online ticket credits – includes Tin Pan Theater

+ Free admission to the screening above!

With SIX different membership levels, there is something for everyone, and at every price point!

Learn More!

Save The Date!

OUT IN FOCUS FilmFest! March 2-4!

The OUT IN FOCUS FilmFest will present recently released leading-edge films to provide a winter opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to convene, view, and connect around important topics. Select screenings will include panel discussions where filmmakers and actors will be invited to provide a first-hand perspective on the filmmaking process and on issues important in our community. The festival will run concurrently with OUT Central Oregon’s annual Winter PrideFest. Films will be screened exclusively at the Tower Theatre and the Tin Pan Theater in downtown Bend.

Follow us @bendfilmfestival on Instagram and Facebook for more announcements!

bendfilm.org