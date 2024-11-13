16th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

Central Oregon Locavore announces our eagerly anticipated 16th Annual Holiday Gift Faire! This yearly holiday market will take place on Saturday, December 14 from 10am-3pm at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship church in Bend.
And this year we are offering something special…
Early access to the VIP shopping hour from 9-10am sponsored by Bohemian Roastery and Sparrow Bakery.
The early bird gets the worm (or best selection of local gifts in this case). Additional benefits include closer parking, light crowds, free coffee, and pastries.
Tickets for the VIP hour are $25 per person with a limit of 100. (Ticket link below)
All proceeds benefit Central Oregon Locavore Non Profit Local Food Resiliency Fund and are tax deductible to the extent of the law.
Surprise your loved ones this holiday season with a stunning array of handmade, locally crafted gifts from the finest makers of Central Oregon. From local honey, infused vinegars, hot sauces, and tasty sweet treats to herbal soaps, woodworks, handcrafted jewelry, inspiring artwork and SO much more, browsing the many merry tables of these artists, farmers, and crafters is half the joy of this top notch gift faire. The other half is knowing your dollars are supporting a vibrant local arts scene. Spending your money on local products is a rewarding way to diversify our economy and keep our dollars circulating locally to ensure these talented creators can continue to dazzle us with their crafts for years to come. This event is for our community and made possible by our community with the support of dozens of local businesses and selfless volunteers!
El Sancho food cart will be onsite to fuel the merry shoppers!
About Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit:
We are a 501c3 nonprofit indoor farmers’ market featuring local produce, meats, dairy, grains, honey, bread, eggs, skincare, crafts and more. Features both Organic-certified and organically grown, non-certified items. Offers the largest selection of locally raised, grass-fed, antibiotic and added-hormone free meats in Oregon. Accepts SNAP/EBT, Oregon Farm Direct vouchers, and Double Up Food Bucks. Items are sourced from the nearest sustainable and environmentally minded source. Manages 5 educational programs inspiring further community involvement in local food.
Vendors include:
- 45th Parallel Provisions
- Amulette Studios
- Anton Yakushev Designs
- Ascend Mushrooms
- BeRUNA Living Foods
- Bend Crafters Company
- Bend Urban Gardens
- Blue River Ferments and Pickles
- Bohemian Roastery
- Branch + Barrel
- Broadus Bees
- Central Oregon Textiles
- Chalked Creative
- Curmuffins
- Dancing Jalapeno Fruit Spread
- Danica Glass
- Divinia Jewelry
- Dry Canyon Salt Co.
- Ellix Designs
- Enchanted Clayworks
- Forgeress Ironworks
- Francie Towne Art
- Fred Sauce LLC
- Fuse4u
- Green Bee Wraps
- Hallie Grant
- Heather Renee Fine Art LLC
- Holm Made Toffee Co.
- Inspired Leaf Teas LLC
- J. Biggs Designs
- Jax Hats
- Jessica Greger
- Jonio Design
- Just a Little Charm
- Justicia Artisan Jewelry
- Knotty Wolfe Macrame
- Lazy Z Ranch Wines
- Lil Mama Megs
- Luce’s Bakehouse
- Manuka Mana
- Matzke Designs
- Megan Marie Myers Art
- Michele Michael Art
- Mountain View Lavender
- Mystic Roots Creations
- Nomadic Ceramics
- Nurturals & Keystone Beef
- Oh Ghee Inc.
- Pacific Crest Studios
- Purely Maxwell LLC
- Purple Petal Lavender
- Rainbows by Amy
- Rawmona’s Kitchen
- Rooted Wing Studios
- Sakari Farms LLC
- Sheila Dunn Art
- Sisters Hats & Co.
- Smith Rock Nut Roasters
- South Sister Baking Co.
- Stavoren Trading Co.
- Sweet Mamas Soap Co.
- Sweet Pea Cole
- Tate and Adele
- The Doggie Bakery & Boutique
- The Fraser Collection
- The Loving Fungi
- The Spoon Lady
- Triumph Outpost
- Tumalo Trading Company
- Union Studio Metals
- Unraveled Handknits
- Wild Moon Jewelry
- Wild River Rose
- Wild Rye Soapery
- sam + finn
Locavore Gift Faire Webpage
Registration for VIP Shopping Hour