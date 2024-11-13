16th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

Central Oregon Locavore announces our eagerly anticipated 16th Annual Holiday Gift Faire! This yearly holiday market will take place on Saturday, December 14 from 10am-3pm at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship church in Bend.

And this year we are offering something special…

Early access to the VIP shopping hour from 9-10am sponsored by Bohemian Roastery and Sparrow Bakery.

The early bird gets the worm (or best selection of local gifts in this case). Additional benefits include closer parking, light crowds, free coffee, and pastries.

Tickets for the VIP hour are $25 per person with a limit of 100. (Ticket link below)

All proceeds benefit Central Oregon Locavore Non Profit Local Food Resiliency Fund and are tax deductible to the extent of the law.

Surprise your loved ones this holiday season with a stunning array of handmade, locally crafted gifts from the finest makers of Central Oregon. From local honey, infused vinegars, hot sauces, and tasty sweet treats to herbal soaps, woodworks, handcrafted jewelry, inspiring artwork and SO much more, browsing the many merry tables of these artists, farmers, and crafters is half the joy of this top notch gift faire. The other half is knowing your dollars are supporting a vibrant local arts scene. Spending your money on local products is a rewarding way to diversify our economy and keep our dollars circulating locally to ensure these talented creators can continue to dazzle us with their crafts for years to come. This event is for our community and made possible by our community with the support of dozens of local businesses and selfless volunteers!

El Sancho food cart will be onsite to fuel the merry shoppers!

About Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit:

We are a 501c3 nonprofit indoor farmers’ market featuring local produce, meats, dairy, grains, honey, bread, eggs, skincare, crafts and more. Features both Organic-certified and organically grown, non-certified items. Offers the largest selection of locally raised, grass-fed, antibiotic and added-hormone free meats in Oregon. Accepts SNAP/EBT, Oregon Farm Direct vouchers, and Double Up Food Bucks. Items are sourced from the nearest sustainable and environmentally minded source. Manages 5 educational programs inspiring further community involvement in local food.

Vendors include:

45th Parallel Provisions

Amulette Studios

Anton Yakushev Designs

Ascend Mushrooms

BeRUNA Living Foods

Bend Crafters Company

Bend Urban Gardens

Blue River Ferments and Pickles

Bohemian Roastery

Branch + Barrel

Broadus Bees

Central Oregon Textiles

Chalked Creative

Curmuffins

Dancing Jalapeno Fruit Spread

Danica Glass

Divinia Jewelry

Dry Canyon Salt Co.

Ellix Designs

Enchanted Clayworks

Forgeress Ironworks

Francie Towne Art

Fred Sauce LLC

Fuse4u

Green Bee Wraps

Hallie Grant

Heather Renee Fine Art LLC

Holm Made Toffee Co.

Inspired Leaf Teas LLC

J. Biggs Designs

Jax Hats

Jessica Greger

Jonio Design

Just a Little Charm

Justicia Artisan Jewelry

Knotty Wolfe Macrame

Lazy Z Ranch Wines

Lil Mama Megs

Luce’s Bakehouse

Manuka Mana

Matzke Designs

Megan Marie Myers Art

Michele Michael Art

Mountain View Lavender

Mystic Roots Creations

Nomadic Ceramics

Nurturals & Keystone Beef

Oh Ghee Inc.

Pacific Crest Studios

Purely Maxwell LLC

Purple Petal Lavender

Rainbows by Amy

Rawmona’s Kitchen

Rooted Wing Studios

Sakari Farms LLC

Sheila Dunn Art

Sisters Hats & Co.

Smith Rock Nut Roasters

South Sister Baking Co.

Stavoren Trading Co.

Sweet Mamas Soap Co.

Sweet Pea Cole

Tate and Adele

The Doggie Bakery & Boutique

The Fraser Collection

The Loving Fungi

The Spoon Lady

Triumph Outpost

Tumalo Trading Company

Union Studio Metals

Unraveled Handknits

Wild Moon Jewelry

Wild River Rose

Wild Rye Soapery

sam + finn

Locavore Gift Faire Webpage

Registration for VIP Shopping Hour

centraloregonlocavore.org