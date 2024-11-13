Attend A Novel Idea… Unveiled on December 7

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Get ready for an evening filled with suspense and surprises! On December 7, the Downtown Bend Library comes alive, transporting readers into the pages of the 2025 A Novel Idea selection. Join fellow book lovers as we reveal the captivating story that will inspire readers across the community; a selection for young readers will also be announced.

The anticipation is palpable as readers gather to be the first to know this year’s featured books. Doors open at 6pm, and the unveiling takes place upstairs at 6:30pm, featuring literary trivia, small bites by Bleu Bite Catering, no-host bar by Sips Cocktails, and a special message from the chosen authors.

“From the very first sentence, this book pulls readers right in,” said Liz Goodrich, Events Supervisor at Deschutes Public Library. “It’s the first time we’ve taken on a story quite like this and it promises an unforgettable journey, filled with twists and turns, for our readers.”

In 2002, A Novel Idea began with David James Duncan’s The River Why. From 400 participants that first year, the program has grown exponentially, with more than 10,100 people taking part in 2024. It is the largest community read program in Oregon, bolstered by a month of thought-provoking and relevant programming, and wraps up with a free and accessible visit from the author.

“This year’s selection quickly became a standout favorite among our advisory team,” said Goodrich. “Nominated by one of our newest committee members, this book keeps readers guessing until the very last page.”

Programming for A Novel Idea kicks off in April and concludes with a visit from the authors. The youth author event will take place at the Downtown Bend Library on Saturday, April 26, and the main adult author event will take place on Saturday, May 3, at Summit High School. All programs, including the author visits, are free of charge.

Readers can check out a library copy of the selected books immediately following the reveal on December 7. Herringbone Books will be selling copies at the event and local bookstores will have copies available for purchase.

Head to the A Novel Idea website (deschuteslibrary.org/novelidea) for a look back at the past 21 years. For more information about this or other library programs, please visit the library’s website at deschuteslibrary.org.

deschuteslibrary.org/novelidea