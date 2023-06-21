1904 Ranch Now Open Daily

(Living history interpreters will be at the 1904 High Desert Ranch daily throughout the summer | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Experience 1904 Daily at High Desert Ranch

Slip back in time daily at the 1904 High Desert Ranch! Living history interpreters will each week feature a different theme throughout the summer.

This week, the theme is Leisure Time. In those quiet moments, what did folks do in 1904? Come play hoops and graces, make ice cream and experience other pastimes of the pre-digital age!

1904 High Desert Ranch

Open daily 10:30am-4pm

Free with Museum admission

Last Chance to See In the Arena

It’s the final days of In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo! The last day to see the compelling photography of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo ropers and riders is Sunday, June 25.

In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo

Final day is Sunday, June 25

Free with Museum admission

Witness Birds of Prey in Raptors of the Desert Sky

Experience the agility of owls, hawks and perhaps even a turkey vulture in flight during Raptors of the Desert Sky, daily at 11:30 am. Naturalists narrate the action and share about the adaptations and habitat of these powerful birds of prey.

Raptors of the Desert Sky

Daily through Labor Day

Tickets go on sale for that day’s program at Admissions and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. And they often sell out by 10am!

Raptors Prices & Information

