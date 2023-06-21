Celebrate With Us

(Graphic courtesy of Scalehouse)

sTENcil: Evening Mixer Celebrating Ten Years of Scalehouse

Date: Thursday, June 29

Time: 5pm

Cost: $60

Scalehouse Gallery

Join us in celebrating ten years of Scalehouse and supporting contemporary art and artists in our community with:

Bites from Noosh

Beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks

Live music, interactive exhibition, raffle prizes, arts community!

All proceeds from sTENcil will directly fund exhibitions, programming, and special projects at Scalehouse, and its mission to convene diverse thinkers for in-depth conversation, exhibition, artistic collaboration and events. $60 cost includes bites, drinks, and Scalehouse Thinker level membership.

We hope you can join us!

Buy Tickets

Art Is Work: Artist Professional Workshop Series

Art Is Work: Artist Professional Workshop Series

Saturday, June 24

11am-1pm

Scalehouse Gallery

Workshop series instructed by Nancy Floyd

Cost: $25

Workshop 1: An Introduction to Professional Practices for the Fine Art Visual Artist

Topics to be covered include:

What are your artistic goals?

Different opportunities for exhibiting work.

How to prepare yourself: includes putting together an artist packet, resume formatting and the elevator pitch

What to do when you get a show

Recommendations and Do’s and Don’ts

Nancy Floyd is a visual artist with over 40 years of experience as an exhibiting artist. She has received numerous grants and awards including a 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship, the 2019 International Center of Photography / GOST Books First Photo Book Award and a 2018 Aaron Siskind Photography Fellowship. Floyd holds a BFA from the University of Texas at Austin, an MA from Columbia College Chicago, and an MFA from the California Institute of the Arts. Learn more at nancyfloyd.com .

Buy Tickets

PROJECT PRIDE

PROJECT PRIDE is a multi-faceted program intended to promote community understanding and connection amongst LGBTQ2IA+ individuals, families, and communities. The centerpiece and culmination of this project will be the Central Oregon premiere of the award-winning musical FUN HOME.

View Full Project Pride Event Schedule

Annex Exhibit: Nature’s Luminescence within the Human Spirit Featuring Elif Koyutürk

Annex Exhibit On View May 29-July 20, 2023

Welcome to “Nature’s Luminescence within the Human Spirit” exhibition, a captivating exploration of the profound interconnections between nature, the human spirit, and the unseen realms. Through a collection of evocative photographs, we embark on a transformative journey, delving into the depths of our inner selves and embracing the ethereal whispers that guide us.

In this exhibition, the artistry of light and shadow intertwines with the essence of wildness and luminescence. Each photograph serves as a portal, inviting viewers to contemplate the intricate dance between the seen and unseen, the intellect and truth, and the convergence of the physical and spiritual realms.

The collection unfolds like chapters of a poetic story, unveiling the profound beauty that emerges when we connect with nature, nurture our wild spirit, and surrender to the guidance of our inner divine spark. It speaks to the timeless quest for self-discovery, inviting us to explore the depths of our souls and celebrate the transformative power that resides within us all.

As you wander through the exhibition, allow yourself to be immersed in the symphony of color, texture, and symbolism that unfolds before your eyes. Let the photographs awaken your senses and evoke a sense of wonder, encouraging introspection and contemplation of the interconnectedness between nature and the human experience.

“Nature’s Luminescence within the Human Spirit” beckons you to embrace your own journey of becoming, to listen to the unspoken language of the lands, and to discover the radiant light that settles between intellect and truth. It is an invitation to honor the wildness within, to embark on a sacred dialogue with nature, and to transcend the boundaries of the physical world as we merge with the unseen.

Join us in this ethereal reverie, where the spirit is guided, the soul is nourished, and the transformative power of art illuminates the path towards self-discovery and profound connection.

Learn More

In Praise of Fragmentation Featuring Heidi Schwegler

On View May 5-June 24, 2023

Things break.

Heidi Schwegler’s practice considers a landscape awash in fragments. Her work is an aesthetic investigation into the “culture of breakage” or “planned obsolescence” that our global economy relies upon. By recontextualizing broken things as the basis for new sculptural forms, her process blurs lines between the manufactured and crafted, the industrial and the handmade through traditional and experimental materials, found forms, and replicas re-made in glass, gold, porcelain, resin, and wood.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm. We are located in the Tin Pan Alley of the Franklin Crossing building, 550 NW Franklin, Ste. 138.

About Heidi Schwegler:

Heidi Schwegler explores a wide range of materials in the service of her subject matter. Drawn to the peripheral ruin, she deftly incorporates found objects with traditional craft and sculpture media. “When [an object] is no longer contextualized by function and ownership, the discarded thing’s anonymity and ambiguity render it pervious to the imagination,” she says, approaching such things as a source of investigation. “I consider its formal qualities as raw material – but a very particular raw material that is both new and an indicator of past use, past value, and past purpose.”

Schwegler’s accolades include an Individual Artist Fellowship from the Oregon Arts Commission, Hallie Ford Fellowship and two MacDowell Colony Fellowships in the Visual Arts. She was artist-in-residence at MacDowell, Pilchuck, VCCA, Yaddo, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, and Bullseye Glass Company, among others. Notable exhibitions of her work include the 2018 Bellevue Art Museum Biennial, Portland2016: A Biennial of Contemporary Art, curated by Michelle Grabner and presented by Disjecta Contemporary Art Center; her ten-year retrospective, Botched Execution, at The Art Gym at Marylhurst University, Oregon and the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln, Nebraska. Schwegler holds a BFA from the University of Kansas and MFA from the University of Oregon. She divides her time between Portland, OR andresides full time in Yucca Valley, CA where she is the founding director of Yucca Valley Material Lab.

Her sculptural work is in the permanent collection of the Portland Art Museum currently on view in the Hoffman Galleries of the Northwest Art wing), the Crocker Museum and the Hallie Ford Museum.

Learn More

scalehouse.org