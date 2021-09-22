2022 Sisters Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now & New Online Merchandise Store

The Sisters Rodeo Association Board of Directors has announced that the 2022 Sisters Rodeo performance tickets are on sale now. The Sisters Rodeo returns the second weekend in June 2022. The rodeo kicks off with Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday June 8, followed by Rodeo performances on Friday through Sunday June 10-12.

All tickets are being sold online only. Reserved seats can be purchased now at sistersrodeo.com/tickets . For questions or more information, contact Ticket Manager Jeri Buckmann at 541-549-0121 or email info@sistersrodeo.com .

The Association members also want to announce the launch of their online merchandise store, the Sisters Rodeo Trading Post, for all Sisters Rodeo apparel, accessories and posters. sistersrodeo.com/shop .