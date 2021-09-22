Campfire Hotel Announces Its Unplugged Music Series

Starting September 23, Campfire Hotel, in collaboration with 4 Peaks Presents, will launch the Campfire Unplugged music series. Artists from around the country will showcase their musical repertoire while gathered around the campfire. Libations and small bites will be available for purchase.

“The unplugged series has been part of the Campfire Hotel grand plan since the beginning with the installation of our ten-foot fire pit at the epicenter of the property,” says Tod Breslau, managing partner. “It’s amazing to see the series come to fruition, in the hopes of bringing people together outside to enjoy great music, good vibes and some onsite libations.”

The Campfire Unplugged series kicks off Thursday, September 23 with musician Travis Ehrenstrom and runs through the month of October, offering music every Thursday from 5-7pm. The musical talent, selected by 4 Peaks Presents, will be ever-evolving, featuring many different genres of music.

Most recently featured in Portland-based SL Film’s To The Moon Music video and the setting for Brandi Carlile’s XOBC Cellars Camper Package, the Campfire Hotel team has intentionally woven music into the property, design and offerings. In partnership with local guitar maker Breedlove Guitars, each room has an acoustic instrument on loan for guest visits. In addition, the newly opened Canteen Bar, open to hotel guests only, offers weekly DJ music to be enjoyed both at the bar and by the outdoor saltwater pool and hot tub. Daily pool passes are available for purchase by locals and outside guests.