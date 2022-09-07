Own a Piece of the High Desert

(Gallatin Gateway Montana 2 by Jeff Corwin)

Take Home a Piece of the High Desert

Fall in love with a piece of the High Desert and call it yours! Bid on your favorite piece of art in our annual juried exhibition and silent auction Art in the West. Explore the vibrant collection at the Museum or online.

Experience the High Desert through the eyes of regionally and nationally acclaimed painters, sculptors, photographers and other creators including Meagan Blessing, Jeff Corwin, Doyle Hostetler, Terry Cooke Hall, Jhenna Quinn Lewis and Rebecca Tobey.

View the 2022 Gallery Guide

The artwork is available for sale by online silent auction. You can also ensure you get your favorite piece through a Buy Now option.

Final bidding will occur on Friday, September 30 with the auction closing at 7pm.

Calling All Seniors!

We love Senior Day! Join us on Wednesday, September 21 when visitors 65 and older enjoy the Museum for FREE. (The Museum will also be open to the general public.)

Senior Day

Wednesday, September 21

9am-5pm

FREE for all seniors

Kick Off the Year at Teachers’ Night Out

Back-to-school night, but for teachers! At Teachers’ Night Out on Wednesday, September 28, Central Oregon teachers and school administrators are invited to network with community organizations to support and enhance the school year.

Come early for the first screening of our joint film project with Oregon Black Pioneers, Meeting the Sewells. Doors open at 5:00 pm for the 5:30 pm screening.

Teachers’ Night Out

Wednesday, September 28

6-8pm

Free to public, private and homeschool educators and administrators

Please register no later than Monday, September 26 at 5pm to ensure you are entered for the raffle drawings.

RSVP: Registration

Backpack Explorers Returns

Take your little on an adventure! Backpack Explorers kicks off for the fall on October 4. Every Tuesday, children ages 3-5 can investigate science, art, music and stories. They’ll don backpacks filled with exciting objects while journeying through the Museum.

October themes include Art in Nature, Creatures of the Night and My First Nature Journal.

Backpack Explorers

Tuesdays, 10-11am

$15 per child. Members receive 20 percent discount. Non-members pay Museum admission for accompanying adult.

RSVP: Registration

