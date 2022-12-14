2023 Continues the Love of Music with Sunriver Music Festival

2023 continues the tradition of Sunriver Music Festival’s crowd-pleasing Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert. Sponsored by Sunriver Resort and featuring the Pacific Northwest’s premier swing dance band Blue Skies Big Band, it’s Tuesday, February 14, at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. This event usually sells out, so get your tickets now at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

Blue Skies is a 17-piece big band based in Eugene, Oregon and keeping alive the great tradition of big band swing music of the 1920s-1940s. The tight vocal harmonies of the Jewel Tones front the band with a sound reflecting the great trios of the ’30s and ’40s, from the Boswell Sisters to the Andrew Sisters. This annual Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert is an opportunity for a fun night out in the iconic Great Hall. Kick up your heels on the dance floor or tap your toe from the comfort of your table. Your ticket includes hosted happy hour, multi-course dinner and the full concert.

Also, mark your calendars for an all-new Piano Showcase at the Tower Theatre on April 1. This annual event celebrates the virtuosity and versatility of piano, featuring acclaimed pianist Sean Chen. For complete program and ticket information, visit sunrivermusic.org.

And the 46th Annual Summer Festival Continues to Thrive:

Plan for a great couple weeks August 2023 in Sunriver and Bend with Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell, professional orchestra musicians from around the country, and world-class featured soloists. Member tickets go on sale in April. Watch sunrivermusic.org for sneak peeks as the details come together and start or renew your membership now to get in on early ticket sales and special events! “Maestro Mitchell is crafting excellent classical and pops programs that I’m excited to share with our community,” states Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “His creative expertise was evident on stage last year – his debut season – and we expect it to be even better this year!”

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

sunrivermusic.org