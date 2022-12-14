Sisters Folk Festival 2023 Tickets on Sale Today

Tickets to the 2023 Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) went on sale today at 10am. The festival will take place September 29-October 1, 2023 at seven venues around downtown Sisters. Three-day all events tickets will be available through a tiered pricing model, with discounts given to those who purchase first. The initial 500 tickets will be offered at a $50 holiday discount for $175 (limit two per person); the next 800 tickets sold will be available at a $25 early bird discount for $200 per ticket (limit four per person); and the final round of tickets will be sold at the advance price of $225 per ticket. Tickets for youth ages 17 and under are $85 each. The discounted tickets have sold out quickly in the past so be sure to set a reminder.

Registration in the Americana Song Academy (September 25-28, 2023) also opens the morning of Wednesday, December 14 at 10am. The annual creative retreat will take place at the House on the Metolius with a handful of teaching artists from the SFF lineup. Registration is $700 per person and includes all instruction, meals and snacks. Lodging is not provided; participants may camp on site for a nominal fee or find accommodations elsewhere. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enroll; 52 total spots are available.

SFF will begin making lineup announcements in the early spring and single day festival tickets will be available for purchase in mid-April.

Refunds are available through July 31, 2023; no refunds after August 1, 2023. In the event of cancellation by SFF, full refunds will be offered to all ticket buyers.

Be sure to follow @SistersFolkFestival on Instagram and Facebook for updates and additional information. Tickets can be purchased online at AftonTickets.com/SFF2023tix.

sistersfolkfestival.org