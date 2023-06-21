2023 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo FREE Summer Concert Series Announced

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center)

The 2023 Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo returns for its 103rd edition August 2-6. Fresh off one of the biggest fairs in its history, the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo has an amazing star-studded entertainment lineup in store for your 2023 visit.

The Old Crow Medicine Show has established itself as America’s most beloved Old-Time String Band and one of Nashville’s most revered musical torchbearers. They will play the Kendall Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series at Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo on Wednesday, August 2. Their signature song Wagon Wheel is one of the most widely sung folk songs in history and was recently certified by Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as one of the top five country singles of all time. The Old Crow Medicine Show have nine Studio Albums, two Grammy Awards, one Country Music Television (CMT) Award and four music awards and seven nominations. Concert presented by 92/9 FM.

On Thursday, August 3, County Music rising star Carly Pearce takes the stage fresh off tour with Kenny Chesney. Pearce has four #1’s including: What He Didn’t Do, I Hope You’re Happy Now, Never Wanted To Be That Girl and Every Little Thing. She has won: 2020 Country Music Awards (CMA) Awards Musical Event, 2021 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards Music Event, ACM Single of the Year, ACM Music Event of the Year in 2022, 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year, GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, CMT’s 2022 Artists of The Year, the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and reigning ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year. Concert co-presented by KSJJ 102.9 & the Bulletin.

On Friday, August 4, All Time Low and their Pop/Punk catalog, streamed nearly half-a-billion times, will hit the High Desert. Since 2003, the group has notched five straight Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top 200, spanning the gold-certified Nothing Personal [2009], Dirty Work [2011], Future Hearts [2015] and Last Young Renegade [2017]. Their hit single, Monsters recently earned All Time Low nominations for Alternative Song of the Year and Alternative Artist of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, in addition to nominations for Top Rock Song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and “Favorite Rock Artist” at the 2021 American Music Awards. In 2021, the band returned with new singles Once In A Lifetime and PMA (Feat. Pale Waves). Concert presented by 92/9 FM.

On Saturday, August 5, the words “Yeah,” “Ok,” and “What” will have a new meaning for Central Oregon as multi-platinum, Grammy award winning artist Lil Jon hits the stage. His smash hits Turn Down For What, Bend Ova feat. Tyga, Get Loose, Live The Night, Savage, have popularized the southern movement and lifestyle known as Crunk. His new hit with PITBULL JUMPIN is rocketing up the charts. Concert presented by Power 94.

For the second year in a row, the Deschutes County Fair will also present a Sunday concert as part of its Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series. On Sunday, August 6, Banda Machos y Banda Maguey. Banda Machos specializes in the Technobanda genre. They are best known for popularizing the Quebradita dancing style that became popular in the 1990s in Mexico and the United States. Their songs are often satirical, filled with double entendres. Some of these include Las Nachas, Me Llamo Raquel, El Próximo Tonto, La Manguera and Sigues Siendo La Reina. The band has been together for over 30 years and has recorded over 29 albums.

Along with Banda Machos, Banda Maguey have been called the two most successful exponents of the Technobanda sound. A favorite during the 1990s Technobanda craze, Banda Maguey took over the radio waves with their debut album Tumbando Caña in 1994, which contained a number of hits including El Alacran.

The Kendall Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series presented by Perfection Plus Auto Salon will again be held outdoors to take advantage of the beautiful Central Oregon summer evenings. All concerts are FREE with fair admission; no additional ticket required.

For 2023, additional free entertainment will be provided throughout the grounds, including multiple new exclusive attractions; including: Nightly Drone Light Shows, Sea Lions Splash, Extreme Sports Shows, J.D. Platt’s K9 Kings dog show, circus performers, magicians, hypnotists, music and more.

The 2023 Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is sure to be an event that you will not want to miss. Make plans to join us August 2-6, 2023. Tickets for the 2023 Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo are on sale now at DESCHUTESFAIR.com.

