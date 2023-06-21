Rick Springfield — I Want My 80’s Tour

(Graphic courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)
Rick Springfield is an entertainer, performer and creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, think I’ve Done Everything For You, Jessie’s Girl, Affair of the Heart, and he is set to sing the hits in Bend Thursday, September 7 with very special guests The Hooters and Tommy Tutone!
Online Presale:
Thursday, May 4 at 10am
CODE: HIGHDESERT
General Onsale:
Friday, May 5 at 10am online or
in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District
