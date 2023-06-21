Tower Ticket Announcement

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Your Humble Servant

Presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation Produced by Thoroughly Modern Productions

July 7, 8 & 9

The Tower premieres an original play by Bend playwright Jim Crowell (center), directed by and starring David DaCosta (left). This new drama with music—based on nearly 400 candid letters between John Adams, the nation’s second President, Abigail, his wife of 54 years, and Thomas Jefferson, the third U.S. President — goes inside the turbulent triangle of temperaments that shaped America.

Choose your date below to experience this “revolutionary” American story seen through a 21st Century lens.

Cocktail Cabaret

Presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation

Produced by Limelight Entertainment

July 28 & 29 at 8pm

For two nights, the Tower transforms into an intimate club as the region’s top singers step into the spotlight delivering their favorite show-stopping solos and duets from stage, screen and records. Hosted by Brad Ruder.

ALL SEATING WILL BE ON THE TOWER STAGE with the performers. TICKETS ARE LIMITED. Admission includes complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

Pick your evening to get up-close for the songs and singers who resonate with our community

Riders in the Sky

Presented by Emporium Presents

Sunday, July 30 at 7:30pm

Riders In The Sky are stars of the stage, screen, the Grand Ole Opry, National Public Radio, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Saturday morning TV, and are the only exclusively Western artist to have won a Grammy Award. They truly are “America’s Favorite Cowboys!

Toast — The Ultimate Bread Experience

Saturday, September 2 at 8pm

With a surprising fidelity rarely heard from a live tribute band, their sound is often described as “spot on” to the original recordings. Audiences everywhere rave about closely their live performances sound like the cherished records they listened to back in the day.

Over their career, Bread scored 13 hits on Billboard’s Top 100!! The two surviving members of Bread (David Gates & Robb Royer) are happily retired and enjoying their time with family and the fruits of their musical careers. Enter TOAST — The Ultimate Bread Experience who does everything possible to keep the legacy of Bread alive.

TOAST presents a “feel-good” show that includes all of Bread’s top hits and brings all the memories flooding back quickly which makes their concert truly “rise” to the top as one of the favorite concerts of audiences everywhere!

FOY VANCE – Regarding The Joy Of Nothing Tour

Presented by Knitting Factory Entertainment!

Tuesday, September 12 at 7pm

Hailing from Northern Ireland and deeply rooted in the rich musical history of the Southern United States, Foy Vance has garnered acclaim from fans and fellow musicians alike since his independent debut album release in 2007. Foy released his second LP, Joy of Nothing, in 2013 on Glassnote Records which led to further critical praise and invites on tours from Ed Sheeran, Bonnie Raitt, Marcus Foster, Snow Patrol and Sir Elton John. Additionally, Foy has headlined tours globally to sell-out crowds.

With Support From Bonnie Bishop

One Night of Tina: A Tina Turner Tribute Show

Presented by Emporium Presents

Monday, November 20 at 7:30pm

One Night of Tina promises to deliver an unparalleled experience that honours the legacy of the incomparable Tina Turner. This tribute show captures the essence of the Queen of Rock and Roll, taking spectators on a journey through her remarkable life and showcasing her chart-topping hits that have defined generations.

