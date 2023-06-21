The Big Ponderoo Festival Weekend is HERE!

(Graphic courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

It’s finally here! The inaugural Big Ponderoo music festival takes place this weekend at Sisters Art Works and Three Creeks Brewing! Join us for two days of music from 16 fantastic artists, beautiful Central Oregon sunshine, great beer, and lots of fun.

For those of you that like to play it by ear and haven’t snagged tickets yet — now is your chance! Tickets will be available at higher price at the gates, save money and buy em’ today!

👀 Sneak Peek!

Who doesn’t love some good festival merch?! We’ve got you covered with precious baby onesies, tote bags, Hydroflask water bottles, souvenir tees, hats and MORE!

Stop by the merch tent at either festival venue this weekend and pick up some gear. Look out for Artist Merch from all your favorite bands, too!

Join us for a free celebration of creativity and community with the Ponderoo Arts Experience on June 23 — weaving visual arts and music together to kick off the festival weekend!

The evening will include a sponsored art walk, live music, food and drink, a new public art unveiling, and hands-on creative opportunities for all ages.

Community Celebration & Free Concert

Meet us at Sisters Art Works after the art walk and see the official unveiling of our new mural — Music Brings the World Together at 6:15pm. The interactive image invites onlookers to join the band for the perfect photo op as the ensemble appears to be missing its saxophone player.

Grab some grub and perhaps a limited edition Ponderoo Pale Ale from Three Creeks Brewing before settling in for the free concert by festival bands Never Come Down and Twisted Pine starting at 6:30pm to kick off an unforgettable weekend of fantastic music!

sistersfolkfest.org