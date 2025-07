(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

We are looking for generous house hosts for the 2025 Festival, October 8-12. Get to know amazing filmmakers, be a key role in making the festival what it is, and get four FREE tickets to the fest!

If you are interested, fill out the form below!

Please fill out the form by August 8. We appreciate any and all help you are able to provide, and as always, if you have any questions or concerns feel free to email us.

bendfilm.org