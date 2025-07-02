2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Silver Medalist Vitaly Starikov to Perform in Sunriver

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition is widely considered “one of the most prestigious contests in classical music” (The New York Times). From its origins in 1962 through today, it has remained dedicated to sharing music with the largest international audience possible and to launching the careers of its winners.

Sunriver Music Festival has the honor of presenting Cliburn medalists every few years and this 48th season (August 2-13) we welcome the silver medalist Vitaly Starikov.

Summer Festival Artist Spotlight:

Pianist Vitaly Starikov

Vitaly Starikov (from Israel/Russia) is a distinguished pianist whose artistry has graced some of the world’s most renowned stages, including the Sydney Opera House, Brussels BOZAR and the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory. His discography includes a CD of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 with Frank Braley and the Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie.

Starikov is a laureate of the Queen Elisabeth, Sydney International and 26th Epinal Piano Competitions.

“For me, true art is possible only when it is created with conscience and authenticity. I am inspired by those who remain true to themselves, whether through their actions, teaching, or performances.” ~Vitaly Starikov, piano

Solo Piano Concert with Vitaly Starikov

Tuesday, August 12 – 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Tickets start at $36; age 25 & under $25

Season Finale Classical Concert:

Vienna Waits for You

Wednesday, August 13 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Vitaly Starikov, piano

HAYDN Symphony No. 96, “Miracle“

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 17

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

Tickets are on sale now for August’s Summer Festival!

sunrivermusic.org