July First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133

bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography.

Bend Visitor Center

750 NW Lava Rd., Ste. 160

541-382-8048 • visitbend.com

Local Bend artist Bob Newhart (newhartist.com) has been selected as the Artist in Residence at the Bend Visitor Center for July 2025.

Because First Friday falls on the 4th of July national holiday this year, the official First Friday Art Walk for July is scheduled for Friday, July 11 from 5-8pm.

In addition to being the featured artist at Bend Visitor Center, Newhart has launched the 1st Friday Artwalk Detectives Club. The Detective Club is meant to engage children and those that are young at heart to discover and get into the Bend art scene by discovering paintings around Bend.

Each Art Detective will can pick up a special sticker pamphlet at the Bend Visitor Center to use as they collect artwork stickers at participating Bend businesses. Participating businesses include Bend Visitor Center, Cascade Cottons, Dudley’s Bookshop & Café, FjallRaven, Leapin’ Lizards, Lotus Moon Boutique, Red Chair Gallery and Staghorn Mercantile.

Newhart says his approach to painting is entwined with the idea of painting music. He says music, especially improvisational jazz, is probably the highest authority on how to live life. Painting is a way to get close to that –– the silent brush in search of sound. “If I could approximate — in art — the colors, notes, rhythms, tones and textures that Mile Davis, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Brad Mehldau, (and today Torrey Newhart) put into sound, then I would be very pleased.”

Contact Bob at info@newhartist.com, 541-788-1229 or newhartist.com.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) summer art exhibition, showing from July 8 to August 28 at the Bend campus’s Barber Library, is a collection of nearly 50 landscape paintings by Oregon artist Don Olsen, titled Rain Shadows.

“I’ve spent my life unraveling the mysteries of the Pacific Northwest,” said the artist in a statement. “With countless layers still to uncover, I draw inspiration for my art from both its natural and cultural history.” Born and raised in Portland, Olsen is an art instructor at Clackamas Community College.

For complete Rotunda Gallery hours of operation, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library. For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents the photography by SageBrushers Art Society member Kenneth Meyer. Through photography Ken shares the beauty of the natural world and promotes conservation. He rarely ventures into the wild without a camera and when there he searches for details and contrast in wildlife and flowers. In his landscape photos he captures splashes of color in mountain meadows and lakes, sunsets and sunrises.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing through September 7, Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland, examines Indigenous representation and identity during a period of regional transformation. Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland will feature 39 photographs recovered from Matsura’s archive paired with period-specific cultural items from the Indigenous Plateau, a High Desert region that encompasses the Columbia River and its tributaries. Exploring Indigenous representation through detailed photography as well as objects, the exhibition spotlights some of Matsura’s most culturally significant work against a backdrop of regional transformation in the early 20th century.

Continuing through October 5, the Museum’s newest exhibit, Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature, showcases how repetition and patterns intertwine in the natural world. The exhibit allows visitors to build their own patterns while an animation creates new fractals right before their eyes. Fractals are never-ending patterns that repeat the same shape at bigger and smaller scales. Fractals in nature appear to humans as messy, even chaotic. Trees grow by branching in every direction; seashells swirl around and around. Mathematicians, artists and naturalists have noticed these patterns for centuries.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Healing Water continues showing at the St. Charles Gallery through September 2025.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

A full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday-Sunday, 1-5pm and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

For the month of July, Layor Art presents A Place To Call Home by Zach Filkins — a visual love letter to Bend and the Central Oregon landscape.

Reflecting on a life spent across the country, Filkins shares: “A Place To Call Home is simply a celebration of Bend and Central Oregon as a whole. I’ve lived all around America throughout my life but I always come back to Oregon. It’s where the heart is. This show is simply a thank you to this lovely mountain town that has given me a home.”

Filkins’ work captures the spirit of the high desert.. its stillness, strength, and sense of belonging.

Join us for First Friday, July 11 from 5-8pm at Layor Art. Free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., Ste. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Mockingbird Gallery opens Beyond the Surface July 4 from 5-8pm. This two-artist show features sculptor Mick Doellinger and painter Ron Hicks. These two extraordinary portraitists, while working in vastly different mediums, capture the essence and individuality of their subjects. When displayed together their artwork simultaneously draws parallels and creates tension which promises to evoke a range of responses from viewers.

Ron’s work invites you to look intently at the images he represents as well as the application of the paint itself — the visual elements of his paintings hover between figurative and abstract creating a harmonious whole. Mick’s scientific background and decades of working with animals infuses his sculptures with life. He strives to create a connection with the viewer by capturing a moment in time. Both artists will attend the opening to enjoy the evening’s festivities and engage with viewers. The show will run through the end of July.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel is hosting Encaustic Artist Janice Rhodes throughout the month of July.

Janice paints in a medium dating back to Ancient Greece. Fayum funeral masks for mummys were painted with encaustics and can be seen in museums today. The medium consists of beeswax, resin and pigment. She melts these ingredients then brushes them onto a birch board. Each layer has to be reheated and fused before the next layer is applied. “I feel a certain amount of freedom in this technique that requires that you ‘go with the flow.’ My paintings are usually very textured with brilliant color.”

Stop by the Oxford Hotel on Friday, July 4 from 5-7pm and meet the artist that uses an ancient medium in a more contemporary style.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

High Desert Art League artists Joren Traveller and Rebecca Sentgeorge are displaying paintings at Premiere Property Group during the month of July. Some of the paintings have a summer theme while others are watermedia paintings representing a diverse range of subjects. Joren Traveller will be at Premiere Property Group for the First Friday Art Walk on July 4 to greet visitors.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In July, Red Chair Gallery’s showcase artists are watercolorists Jacqueline Newbold and Linda Swindle. Also featured is pottery by Justin LeBart and jewelry by Mary Jo Weiss. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers, a vibrant membership-based organization with an active studio and gallery, proudly presents this year’s Mixed Group Show: Anything Goes.

This exciting exhibition showcases more than 20 artists and a diverse range of artwork created by members from three different SageBrushers groups who meet regularly. Featured media include pastel, watercolor, acrylic, and more. Gallery hours July-August are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, 1-4pm.

Join us for an afternoon of art, conversation and refreshments at our art reception on Friday, July 19, 3-5pm. Enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks while mingling with the artists and fellow art lovers.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Rebecca Sentgeorge continues exhibiting at Touchmark at Pilot Butte through July. She is presenting watercolors based on her years living in China and Japan. The Touchmark gallery space can be found on the upper mezzanine.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

The compelling concept, Transitions, is Dorothy Freudenberg’s theme for her exhibit opening July 4, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk.

Through her photography and digital media Dorothy explores many kinds of transitions — personal change; land to water; season to season. Representing personal and artistic growth, as well as incidents in her life and responses to the environment (which she records regularly), it’s a very personal diary of years past, as well as offering a glimpse into the future. Her goal as an artist is to constantly grow and experience ever-increasing subtlety of “seeing” and expression, both as a visual artist and musician.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine shop presents the mosaic art of Jesica Carleton. Jesica’s body of work is a tapestry of abstracts, landscapes, whimsical pieces, representational works and art that spans various sizes and settings, from indoor to garden, and from 2D to 3D.

Driven by insatiable curiosity from an early age, Jesica was inspired to pursue a diverse artistic journey. Throughout her life, she has delved into a wide variety of mediums — from quilting and ceramics to welding and mosaic art. Despite pressures to maintain a consistent style, she embraces constant experimentation and innovation. Dedicated to inspiring others, she champions the accessibility of mosaic art and helps people discover their creative potential.