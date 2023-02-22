45th Annual Prineville Follies

The Prineville Follies is excited to present the 45th production Rockin Round the Rimrock March 2-4 in Prineville at the Crook County High School Auditorium.

Enjoy musical and theatrical talents from all over Crook County from beginner performers to well-seasoned, young and old! A great time to celebrate the 50’s and performing arts community.

Performance begins at 7pm each night with pre-show entertainment in the commons starting at 6pm. Raffles, silent and live auctions will be accompanying for added fun and charitable giving opportunities. Tickets are available at Coldwell Banker Sun Country Realty, Prineville Men’s Wear and will also be available for purchase at the door.

The Prineville Follies are under the direction of the Prineville Music and Theater Boosters, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the performing arts in Crook County Schools. Funds raised at this event will support scholarships for graduating seniors in band, choir and drama.

Facebook/2023-Prineville-Follies