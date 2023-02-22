Piano Showcase at the Tower on April 1

(Sean Chen | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

April 1’s Piano Showcase at the Tower Theatre features concert pianist Sean Chen, a genius at displaying the virtuosity and versatility of the grand instrument. An award-winning classical pianist (Cliburn International Piano Competition, American Pianists Awards), Chen is also in demand for creative collaborations and commissions. His exceptional transcriptions for the piano range from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony to video game music and everything in between.

Chen’s musical flexibility is a perfect fit for Sunriver Music Festival’s annual Piano Showcase emphasis on the uniqueness of blending genres. Currently Artist-in-Residence at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory, he continues to appear in solo and concerto performances throughout the United States and has been featured with the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra several times. Given his natural inclination for teaching and approachable personality, Mr. Chen is particularly in demand for appearances that combine performances with masterclasses and artist conversations, which have brought him to such institutions as the Cleveland Institute of Music, Indiana University, University of British Columbia, University of Houston Moores School, the Los Angeles Music Center, Young Artist World Piano Festival and several Music Teachers’ Associations throughout the country.

Saturday, April 1 at the Tower Theatre will highlight Chen’s multifaceted expertise:

At 3pm, all ages are invited right up onto the Tower stage for the Masterclass & Musical Conversations session. You don’t have to be a pianist to enjoy a masterclass; you just have to enjoy music! A masterclass is a great opportunity to be a “fly on the wall” as an advanced young pianist performs and receives spontaneous feedback from our master, Sean Chen.

7:30pm is the concert featuring Sean Chen in a full-length solo performance of virtuosic piano pieces including some of Chen’s brilliant original transcriptions and compositions.

Tickets on sale now at sunrivermusic.org or by phoning 541-593-1084. All seats are reserved and prices range from $30-$65; $25 tickets for ages 25 and under.

Chen is a Steinway Artist and is managed by Jonathan Wentworth Associates, Ltd.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

sunrivermusic.org