“50 for 50” Celebrates 50 Years of Oregon’s Percent for Art Program

(Large-scale Cor-Ten steel sculpture by Lee Kelly consists of interconnected thick rectangular columns, some of which are curved. Commissioned in 1983 through Oregon’s Percent for Art in Public Places Program, managed by the Oregon Arts Commission as part of Oregon State University’s Crop Science Building project | Photo courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Oregon’s Percent for Art in Public Places Program, the Oregon Arts Commission presents “50 for 50,” an invitation for Oregonians to rediscover the state through the lens of public art. Oregon was among the nation’s first states to establish a percent for art program; the state’s public art collection now includes close to 3,000 artworks.

Supported in part by Travel Oregon, “50 for 50” encourages exploration of 50 selected works located in state buildings and public spaces from the Oregon Coast to Eastern Oregon. The artworks exemplify the program’s mission to make art an integral part of daily life while reflecting the state’s landscape, communities and people. Each work was selected for its artistic excellence, accessibility, geographic representation and connection to place.

“Travel Oregon is pleased to promote and support ‘50 for 50’ in partnership with the Oregon Arts Commission,” Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson said. “Art in public places enriches experiences for visitors and strengthens the economies of local communities while improving quality of life for residents. Arts and culture travelers visit throughout the year, stay longer and spend more on travel, solidifying the arts as a critical economic driver across the state of Oregon.”

Works by more than 900 artists are currently in the state collection, housed in over 280 state buildings occupied by more than 25 state agencies — including the Department of Administrative Services, the Department of Transportation, Oregon’s public universities, the Department of Forestry and others — reflecting the broad reach and collaborative spirit of the program.

To see the 50 selected works, visit the “50 for 50” website. Here are a few examples:

“This campaign is a tribute to Oregon’s open-air museum — a living collection shared by the people, places and stories of our state. For 50 years, public art has transformed ordinary spaces into sites of memory, reflection and wonder. It reminds us that art is not separate from daily life but threaded through it — grounding us in who we are and where we are.” ~ Ryan Burghard, Public Art and Artist Programs Coordinator

“What makes public art so special is that it’s always accessible, whether you’re finding solace, gathering with friends, or learning about the collection in your own backyard, public art is for you. It enriches our communities and lives in the shared spaces we inhabit. This project has not only deepened my appreciation for public art but has also brought me tremendous joy in witnessing the pride and admiration Oregonians have for this collection. We look forward to that connection continuing to grow and thrive over the next 50 years.” ~ Sarah Baylinson, Art Collection & Artist Services Specialist

Oregon’s Art Acquisition legislation, commonly called “Percent for Art,” guides the acquisition of artwork for the state’s collection of art in public places, which includes close to 3,000 works. It mandates that 1% of direct construction costs for new or remodeled state buildings be allocated to the purchase or commissioning of artwork. The policy aims to integrate art into the built environment and enhance public spaces. Oregon was among the first states to pass percent for art legislation.

Artists and artworks are selected for each qualifying state building project through a facilitated process that brings together artists, architects and members of the public. Artworks may be of any media, indoors or outdoors, temporary or permanent, purchased or commissioned.

“50 for 50” is a featured exhibition on Creative West’s Public Art Archive, where visitors can explore the collection through interactive maps, learn more about each artwork, and access historical materials that reflect the program’s impact over the past five decades.

