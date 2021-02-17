A Family for Every Child Seeking Artwork for Auction

A Family for Every Child is hosting its second annual Art Auction, with both kid and adult artists. This event was very successful last year, and we hope to auction more art and raise at least $3,000 for our programs.

The auction will open up the last week of April and run for three weeks.

If you are, or someone you know is, an artist, or you have children who want to make art, please reach out to Alex at alex@afamilyforeverychild.org. This year’s theme is Spring.

Donate Here: secure.givelively.org/donate/a-family-for-every-child/a-family-for-every-child-general-donations

