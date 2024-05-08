A May full of Art in Sunriver

(Peter by Sandy Caldwell)

May is the last opportunity for locals to enjoy the beauty of Sunriver before the summer rush begins in June. It’s wonderful to see Sunriver replete with visitors enjoying the amenities it offers, but it is equally wonderful to have the last bit of solitude as the weather improves. The art scene in Sunriver uses this time to gear up for summer, with the local Art and Wine event. And Betty Gray Gallery will join the show with a trio of artists that should draw locals to visit.

Artist Jesica Carleton has always been drawn to color and texture, and she extended her love of sewing and quilting into an interest in mosaic art as she began her artistic career. She is happiest when creating a piece that differs from her others; either in subject, style, color, or shape. Her current work explores the bounds of the “square” and starts to extend beyond the traditional frame, with a bright array of colors to match the creative shapes. She has been known to try to mosaic any shape, and started exploring new forms in her wall-hangings. Her work will be featured in the upstairs gallery through June.

In the downstairs gallery, the delightful pastel work of Laura Jo Sherman will be on display, along with the watercolor/ink mix from Sandy Caldwell. Laura Jo has been an artist forever per her thinking. Her pastels focus on the creation of something new and original, creating a unique communication from her art to the viewer. Sandy starts with a base of watercolor to build a scene, and then highlights it with vivid inks. Together, the two create a unique view of nature and landscape that mirror the spring outside.

The Sunriver Art and Wine Festival will be held Saturday, May 4th, with a variety of art pieces on auction. To kick off the weekend, the Betty Gray Gallery will host an artists’ reception on Friday, May 3, from 5-7pm. This will feature the ability to meet the artists and see their intriguing works. The Art and Wine Festival follows the next day, with the traditional Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Second Saturday the following weekend on May 11th. These events offer local residents and early spring visitors to enjoy the solitude and some fine art before the long days and warm temperatures draw more visitors.

Whether enjoying the quiet or the bustle, Sunriver remains a place to see and experience fine art with a background of nature’s beauty. Please come visit to see us in South County and enjoy everything the area has to offer.