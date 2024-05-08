IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild Announces Ninth Season

(Photo courtesy of IN A LANDSCAPE)

Hunter Noack, classical pianist and naturalist will travel with a nine-foot Steinway grand piano across the American West and Canada for 50 concerts in the 9th season of the ground-breaking classical series IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild. Mountain tops, old growth forests, and sunny meadows replace the traditional concert hall in this series as audiences listen through wireless headphones, wandering afield with the music as a soundtrack to their experience.

Founded in 2016 by Noack, IN A LANDSCAPE operates with a mission to remove barriers to live classical music and to the outdoors. The series partners with national and state parks, with land trusts, conservancies, historical societies, Native American reservations and schools to share live classical music experiences, most often in rural communities where such opportunities are scarce. The series has to date presented 249 concerts featuring 110 guest artists for 50,000 people, many of whom experienced live classical music for the first time. Through the Good Neighbor Program and the intent to make the concerts accessible to all, IN A LANDSCAPE subsidizes ticket pricing at 95% of the concerts, and provides free tickets to locals directly and through partner organizations, distributing over $100,000 in free tickets last year alone. Through the benefit concert program, IN A LANDSCAPE grants money — $114,000 in 2023 — to school music classes, tribal initiatives, rural fire departments, land trusts, and other nonprofit community groups.

With music in magical landscapes, Noack brings together a wide cross-section of people who would otherwise rarely be sharing a concert experience. Cowboys, city folk, children, hipsters, and matrons flock from cities and deserts alike to hear Noack perform. Noack also collaborates with guest artists who are atypical of traditional classical concerts, including poets, Native American musicians, dancers, singers, and visual artists. IN A LANDSCAPE has won multiple awards and has been featured on CBS This Morning, in the Los Angeles Times, and as part of TEDxPortland.

Noack’s nonprofit concert series is named for the piece “In a Landscape” by John Cage. Cage, like other post-war avant garde composers, challenged listeners to reconsider what ‘music’ is and asked us to consider all noise — and its absence — as music. “My challenge,” says Noack, “is to reconsider the environment in which we experience art and life.”

