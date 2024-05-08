Hanging Flower Baskets Fund HDCM Educational Outreach

(HDCM Educational Outreach | Photos courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

This is the final week to purchase hanging flower baskets to support High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) Educational Outreach efforts. Grown in the valley, orders will be taken through this week, with the delivery of these beautiful baskets to Bend next Thursday, May 23. These 12″ diameter baskets will at a minimum double in size, and you can choose from a large variety of high-quality mixed flower baskets. The baskets consist of Petunia, Million Bell, Verbania, and Calibraco, and comparable baskets retail for $70!

Baskets can be purchased on the High Desert Chamber Music website under the “Support Us” tab. Single baskets are priced at $39 each.

Please visit: highdesertchambermusic.com/hanging-baskets.

High Desert Chamber Music’s goal is to allow young children to experience the highest levels of music performance and cultivate an interest that can lead to a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of the performing arts. All our programs are provided at no cost to students, teachers, or schools in Central Oregon. Our Educational Outreach efforts have three areas of focus: 1) Visits to Local Schools; 2) Master Class; 3) Spotlight Chamber Players. More information about their programs can be found online.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the region’s premier and leading chamber music organization, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)