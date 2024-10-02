A Musical Family Opens HDCM Concert Series 2024-25 Season!

There are times when two plus two can equal three. Korean sisters Soo-Jin and Soo-Kyung Hong have played together since childhood. After Soo-Kyung married Danish pianist Jens Elvekjaer, the couple played piano and cello duos for years. In 1999, the two pairs came together to form Trio con Brio Copenhagen. Now these family ties, cultures, and musical connections all converge to color, shape, and energize the concerts they present worldwide. Celebrated internationally the trio “occupies a lofty perch in today’s musical scene” (The Washington Post).

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) opens its 17th season in Central Oregon on Sunday, October 6 at 4pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. This concert is brought to you by Miller Lumber, and features the Trio Con Brio Copenhagen, an international prize-winning group from Denmark. Ticket holders may join the members of the group at 3:15pm for a pre-concert talk.

The program includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ghost Piano Trio, the group’s own arrangement of Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet Suite, and Weinberg’s Piano Trio Op.24.

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Season Ticket subscriptions include a discount and seating in a Reserved section. This offer expires on opening night of the season.

HDCM 2024-2025 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Mission Building, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our seventeenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

General Admission: $48

Child/Student Tickets: $10

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO): 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)