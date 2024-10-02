SFF Presents Brings Irish Newgrass Band to The Belfry on October 23

SFF Presents announces a special concert with JigJam at The Belfry in Sisters on Wednesday, October 23 at 7pm. Described as “the best Irish band in bluegrass” and “sparklingly infectious,” the band has been hailed as “Ireland’s answer to Newgrass Revival.” Tickets on sale now at aftontickets.com/JigJam.

When virtuoso Irish playing jumps the pond running naked through the wide open fields of bluegrass/Americana — JigJam is born. Bluegrass and American folk music have deep roots in Irish music and Irish immigration and JigJam is on a mission to take it back.

The founding members from Offaly, Jamie McKeogh (lead singer and guitar) and Daithi Melia (banjo and dobro), were joined by Tipperary-born Gavin Strappe (mandolin and banjo) in 2016. This year they are joined by Kevin Buckley (fiddle) to make up this iGrass (Irish Bluegrass) quartet.

The band made their Grand Ole Opry Debut in Nashville in March of 2023 to critical acclaim, receiving a standing ovation from a sold-out crowd on Country Music’s biggest stage. The group was accompanied by Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Steve Earle, Lauren Alaina, and many more that evening.

Patrons of the Sisters Folk Festival will remember their standout performances at the 2022 festival. A foot stomping, high-energy performance is what you’re in for when you see this musical powerhouse live on stage.

The concert will be held at The Belfry at 302 E Main Ave, Sisters, OR 97759. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show will start at 7pm. Tickets are $27.50 for adults and $15 for youth/students and are expected to sell quickly. Additional artist information can be found at sffpresents.org/concerts. This is a general admission, all ages show. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Be sure to follow @SFFPresents on Instagram and Facebook for updates and additional information.

sffpresents.org • jigjam.ie