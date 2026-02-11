A New Chapter for Community Music in Bend

In step with Bend’s growth and evolving creative spirit, the Cascade Horizon Band is becoming the Cascade Horizon Community Band — opening its doors wider to musicians across the region. After more than 20 years as an active musical presence in Bend, the ensemble is adopting a new name and inviting adult musicians from across the community to join.

Founded in 2003 with just seven members, the original Horizon Band was created for musicians age 50 and older. From the beginning — and still today — the band has been led by Sue Steiger, a local music educator and first flute with the Central Oregon Symphony and the Cascade Winds Symphonic Band. Over the past two decades, the group has grown to more than 60 musicians and now presents three to four formal concerts each year, along with performances in local parades, concerts in the park, and appearances throughout Central Oregon, including Prineville, Sisters, Redmond, and Burns.

Removing the age restriction and transitioning to a community band is a natural next step. The Cascade Horizon Community Band now welcomes adult musicians to participate in weekly rehearsals, perform for local audiences, and — most importantly — share in the joy of making music together.

cascadehorizoncommunityband.org