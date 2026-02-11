Bend Comedy Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend 2026 After Sold-Out Debut

(Graphic courtesy of Bend Comedy Festival)

After a sold-out inaugural year and rave reviews from audiences, the Bend Comedy Festival (BFC) returns Labor Day Weekend, September 4-6, 2026, bringing three days of live comedy, including stand-up, improv, sketch, and late-night laughs to venues across Bend.

The 2025 debut exceeded expectations, with more than 20 sold-out shows, packed rooms and incredible visiting comedians. Building on that momentum, BCF returns with an expanded lineup, larger venues, and even more opportunities to experience comedy at its best.

“Hard to come up with words for how incredible this experience was,” said 2025 passholder Ciarra Butikofer. “This was my first time visiting the PNW and I’ll be back. The team that put this together is unreal. I didn’t know what to expect at a comedy festival but it exceeded everything I could imagine. I really hope they continue to do this and make it a staple. One of the best weekends of my life!”

The 2026 lineup features a mix of nationally touring headliners, the best up and coming comics in the country, and PNW favorites. This year’s festival includes special events from; Geoffrey Asmus (Just For Laughs, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network), Fahim Anwar (Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Drunk History, Comedy Central), ASSSSCAT: a longform improv show from UCB, and a Don’t Tell Comedy All-Star Show featuring performers from the popular Don’t Tell Comedy Youtube specials. Additional acts will be announced in the coming months.

Events will take place across multiple Bend venues, including Tower Theatre, Volcanic Theatre Pub, The Capitol, and more, allowing audiences to experience comedy throughout the city all weekend long. Festival passes provide access to all events, exclusive perks, and invites to special late-night programming. Early bird festival passes are available now in limited quantities.

“We bought a Festival Pass which made it really easy to go between the different events,” said attendee Susana Silva-Strommer. “It was a nice mixture of comedy styles, incredibly well organized, and brought in comics we don’t usually get to see in Bend.”

Produced by the Bend Comedy & Arts Foundation, a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Bend Comedy Festival is organized by a queer- and women-led team committed to building culture, connection, and community through comedy.

For tickets, updates, and more information, visit bendcomedyfestival.com or follow

@bendcomedyfestival on Instagram or Facebook.

bendcomedyfestival.com