((L-R) Christian Murillo, Lori Orlando, Kelly Lish and Jesse Pemberton)

September is one of the best months in Sunriver. Fantastic weather and a more relaxed, less crowded atmosphere make for a wonderful time to visit the Sunriver Artists’ Gallery located in The Village.

Metal artist Jesse Pemberton has a new piece entitled Elevated-Plains, and inspired by the abstract modern movement of the mid-1900s. The piece gives emphasis to shape and color as the prominent features of form. Painted in hues of bronze and blue, it is a 3-dimensional wall sculpture composed of rod and sheet steel joined by welding offset layers in a composition of depth and color. Land and sky references (mineral, food, water, air) are provided as texture and depth cast shadows and reflect light as in a true landscape.

Artist Kelly Lish resists being categorized by an artistic medium. You first realize that she is special when you see that one of the categories for her various art mediums is Fairies and Such. Although an incredibly talented painter with a passion for color and whimsy, she is as much a creator as a painter. Lish’s favorite creative avenue comes from her imagination, and her fairy homes/environments are a perfect vehicle for inspiration. Each piece is unique and infinitely entertaining. They must be seen to appreciate.

Christian Murillo is a natural landscape and adventure lifestyle photographer. As a lover of all things outdoors, Murillo seeks both fresh perspectives on iconic landscapes as well as unearthing hidden gems deep in wilderness areas all over the world. His work is presented on traditional paper media as well as a special print on metal. Photos can be sized to whatever is appropriate for your space.

Painter Lori Orlando provides pieces in a wide variety of subjects and mediums. Her style is realism focusing on wildlife, landscapes and still life. Orlando expresses herself with bold intense colors, crisp lines and detail. Regardless of the medium (oil, acrylic, watercolor, colored pencil, or pastel) the play of color, light and shadow will give the viewer a sense of excitement and anticipation.

Parking is convenient and the Gallery is open every day 10am to 5pm. For a laid-back evening of fun, please stop by the Gallery for the monthly Second Saturday Celebration on September 10 from 4-6pm. Artists will be on hand to chat with you and share wine, beer and snacks. Featured artists for the month of September provide a variety of media and subject choices.

The Gallery is in Building 19 in The Village at Sunriver

artistsgallerysunriver.com • 541-593-4382