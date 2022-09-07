I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change Opens October 9 — Front of House Volunteering Open

(Photo | Courtesy of CTC)

Cascades Theatrical Company proudly presents the multi-award winning musical comedy <i>I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!</i>

The second-longest running Off-Broadway musical

Nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Awards as Outstanding Off-Broadway musical in 1997

Winner of three 1999 Carbonell Awards (South Florida) including Best production of a Musical

Written by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Dipietro

“If this show were a blind date, you’d feel relieved, grateful and pleasantly surprised.” ~Newsday

“Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit.”

Tickets available now.

Season Passes

With a Season Pass you can save up to 20 percent off the price of individual tickets. We have options to purchase six-, eight- or ten-packs of tickets to see any of our productions or ticketed special events for the current season. You can also choose to select specific dates at the time of purchase, or you use your tickets at a later date.

Seasons Passes are available to purchase on our website with the button below, or calling into our Box Office.

Season Passes

Volunteer with Us

Cascades Theatrical Company is almost entirely volunteer-run. We are always looking for passionate people to join our volunteering crew. Whatever your experience or skill level, there is a place for you to learn and create at CTC! Whether you are a student looking to build your resume or an adult looking to expand your skills and try something new, becoming a CTC volunteer is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of storytelling in your community.

For more information, email volunteer@cascadestheatrical.org OR sign up through our volunteer form on our website.

Volunteer

Front of House Volunteering

Want to volunteer but don’t know where to start? The front of house team is the easiest way to start getting involved at CTC. Each night or afternoon of a performance, we assemble four volunteers to run the bar (OLCC server’s permit required), house manage, usher or run the will call.

These positions are only a one night commitment, and, as a thank you, you will be able to see that night’s performance.

Our spots for I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change are slowly filling up, but there’s still time to get in! If you are interested in joining the front of house team, use the button below to get started now.

Front of House Sigh-Up

Become a Member

cascadestheatrical.org