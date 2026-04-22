Abbey Road Returns to Bend with Hit-Filled Beatles Tribute at Tower Theatre

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

One of the country’s premier Beatles tribute acts returns to Bend this spring as Abbey Road brings its acclaimed production Number Ones…and More to the Tower Theatre for a one-night-only performance on Friday, May 1 at 7:30pm.

A consistent favorite among local audiences, the band has played to capacity crowds at Tower Theatre in each of the past four years with productions including Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown and In My Life — A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles. Their return marks another highly anticipated evening celebrating the Beatles’ enduring legacy.

Designed as both a concert and theatrical experience, Number Ones…and More takes audiences on a journey through the Beatles’ most defining eras. From the early television appearances that launched Beatlemania to the bold experimentation of Sgt. Pepper and the polished sound of Abbey Road, the show blends musical precision with visual storytelling.

The performance features virtually every No. 1 hit the Beatles achieved in the United States and United Kingdom, including Hey Jude, Come Together, I Want to Hold Your Hand and Eleanor Rigby, along with select deeper cuts that offer something extra for devoted fans.

Abbey Road is known for its meticulous attention to detail — incorporating vintage instruments, authentic costumes, and three distinct wardrobe changes that mirror the band’s evolution. Each performance is built around note-for-note accuracy, capturing not just the sound, but the spirit of the original recordings.

With more than 2,200 performances worldwide, the group has established itself as one of the most respected Beatles tribute acts touring today. Critics continue to praise the production, with the Los Angeles Times calling it “a show that delivers” and the O.C. Register describing it as “smart and loads of fun.”

“There’s a real connection that happens in the room,” said Chris Paul Overall, who portrays Paul McCartney. “People aren’t just watching — they’re singing along, remembering where they were when they first heard these songs. It becomes something bigger than a concert.”

The show is designed for audiences of all ages and consistently draws fans who turn the night into a full Beatles celebration.

Event Details

What: Abbey Road — Number Ones…and More

Where: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

When: Friday, May 1 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $48.25-$71.25

Purchase: towertheatre.org/event/abbey-roads-number-ones-and-more or call 541-317-0700

Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm and one hour before all ticketed shows.

towertheatre.org • abbeyroadtributeband.com