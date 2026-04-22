(Art courtesy of Bend Dance Project)

Bend Dance Project will celebrate its 20th anniversary with Kaleidoscope 2026, showcasing new works of concert dance by local and guest choreographers and performers. Bend Dance Project’s sponsored company, Jazz Dance Collective, will be joined by local groups Bend Contemporary, Footnotes of Bend, Central Oregon Ballet, Further Movement Collective, Academie Ballet de Classique and Sakura. The evening features music and choreography from a wide variety of styles, including contemporary, classical ballet, tap, jazz, Broadway and dancers ranging in age from 18 to 70.

Founded by Holly Cambren in 2006, Bend Dance Project is a small 501 (c)(3) nonprofit which provides opportunities for adult and older teen dancers to perform and for local choreographers to create new works. In addition, Bend Dance Project offers educational opportunities through master classes with visiting artists and affordable, donation-based community classes for adults.

For additional information contact Gail Bartley at gbartley@bendcable.com or 541-410-1356.

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