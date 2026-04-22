Save the Date!

Help us kick-off the festival weekend with a FREE community event on Thursday, June 25 at Village Green Park. Bring the whole family and enjoy live performances, interactive art activities, local food vendors, and a great summer night in Sisters!

We’re bringing out Wolf Jett and their feel-good “Cosmic Mountain Music” to get things rolling, then handing it over to The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. for a high-energy blast of Mardi Gras Indian rhythms that’ll have everyone moving.

Mark your calendars and tell a friend! We’ll see you soon!

This is an all-ages event. No wristband required!

Bring Your Own Cup!

As part of our Towards Zero Waste initiative, we do not provide disposable cups for beverages at the festival. All adult ticket holders receive a free Silipint cup at check-in.

If you are coming to the free event only, we will have 12 oz recyclable cups available for use. However, we strongly encourage you to bring a past SFFP-branded 16 oz Silipint or Steely cup to help us reach our sustainability goals (and get you those four extra ounces!)

bigponderoo.com