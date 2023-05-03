Acclaimed Native Artists Demonstrate Craft & Tradition

(Kelli Palmer (Wasco, Warm Springs) will demonstrate weaving at Indigenous Arts Day | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)
Meet the Artists Behind the Artwork
See artistry and tradition up close at Indigenous Arts Day! Kelli Palmer (Wasco, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs) and other artists from the region will share their artwork and demonstrate basket weaving, cornhusk weaving and other techniques.
Saturday, May 6
10am-2:30pm
FREE with Museum admission
Last Chance to Get Under the Snow
Explore Under the Snow before it melts!
Beneath the surface of the alpine snow lies a hidden world of wildlife! Experience this immersive exhibition that will delight all ages with a resilient pika, an observant owl and a fruiting fungus as your guides.
Under the Snow is offered in both Spanish and English.
Sunday, May 7
9am-5pm
FREE with Museum admission
A Morning for Birders
What could be more divine than a spring morning with songbirds, coffee and pastries on the grounds of the High Desert Museum?
Join us for Birding for Breakfast on Saturday, May 20. Guided by a wildlife specialist or natural history volunteer, enjoy the dawn chorus from the diverse population of migrating songbirds that fill the Museum trees.
Saturday, May 20
7am-9am
$15, members receive 20% discount
