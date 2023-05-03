OPA Presents Broadway Masterpiece, Anastasia

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) waltzes into spring with the beloved, adventure-filled production of Broadway masterpiece Anastasia. The dazzling musical from Tony Award winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), will run two weekends, May 27-28 and June 2-4, at Ridgeview High School. Tickets are $14 or $48 for a family four-pack.

“Anastasia is a community collaboration on a grand scale,” said Director Jonathan Shepherd. “The most exciting part is that nobody really knows exactly what it’s all going to become until the very end — we get to discover that with our audience.”

Anastasia tells a thrilling and passionate tale of courage and self-discovery featuring the iconic 1997 film songs Once Upon a December and Rumor in St. Petersburg along with many Broadway additions. With dashing, roguish con man, Dimitri, and joyful, former aristocrat, Vlad, the young amnesiac Anya flees the fallen Russian Empire for the euphoria of 1920’s Paris on a quest for identity, family and love.

The production will feature live orchestra, rich cultural immersion, moving songs and lots of dance, by a cast of 50 students, ages 7 to 19. In addition, a silent auction will be available in the lobby featuring various items donated by businesses in the community as well as items hand-crafted by cast members.

“Theatre is life for these kids,” Shepherd said. “Their passion, talent and crazy never-say-no ambition amazes me every rehearsal. I thought earplugs were for metal bands, not for choir.”

For tickets or more information, please visit ovationpa.com. Production-related questions as well as advertising and sponsorship opportunities may be directed to Show Coordinator, Andrea Garner at garner3461@gmail.com.

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) presents Anastasia

May 27-28 & June 2-4

By: Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics)

Director: Jonathan Shepherd

Assistant Director: Cece Belli

Choreographer: Ava Brenneman

Approximate run time: 2 hours, 30 minutes

WHEN:

6:30pm Saturday, May 27

6:30pm Sunday, May 28

6:30pm Friday, June 2

2pm & 6:30pm Saturday, June 3

3pm Sunday, June 4

WHERE:

Ridgeview High School

4555 SW Elkhorn Ave.

Redmond, OR 97756

TICKETS:

$14; $48 for a four-pack

About Ovation Performing Arts:

Ovation Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, was originally founded more than 20 years ago as a homeschool choir. It has since evolved into a multifaceted performing arts group with a legacy of serving Christ and families with chorus, acting and dance classes, and theatrical productions. OPA prides itself on growing young actors with substantial ensemble work as well as principal opportunities, brought together in one top-quality production. Traditionally rehearsals have been during regular school hours, resulting in its distinction as a homeschool theater, but all are welcome. OPA spans from Sunriver to Culver, Prineville to Sisters, home-schooled actors to high school orchestra, ages 7 to 19.

OvationPerformingArts.com