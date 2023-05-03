Two-Year Fellowships Offered for Oregon Artists

Applications for Fields Artist Fellowships will be considered from May 2 to June 15.

Oregon Community Foundation, in partnership with Oregon Humanities, is accepting applications for the third round of the Fields Artist Fellowship, a significant fellowship program to support Oregon-based artists who are in a pivotal moment or inflection point in their careers.

Four artists will be awarded two-year fellowships to advance their artistic practice while honoring and sustaining their commitment to create social change within their community.

“As an individual artist, receiving these funds was huge in terms of interrupting and creating social change in my rural town,” says Crystal Meneses, who received one of the inaugural Fields fellowships in 2019. “It opened doors for me that would never and have never been open.”

Applications from Oregon artists will be considered from May 2 to June 15, 2023. More information on how to apply is now available on the Oregon Community Foundation website . A selection committee will review applications and award the fellowships by December 2023. The Fellowship term will be May 2024 through May 2026.

Each fellow will receive $150,000 throughout the two-year term. Eight finalists will also receive a one-time award of $10,000. Fellows also receive robust professional development, networking and community-building opportunities throughout the fellowship.

Artists of all mediums are encouraged to apply, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists. Eligibility requirements include the following:

At least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines

At least three years of residence in Oregon (non-continuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (May 2024 to May 2026)

Demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns

Proposals must be submitted by June 15, 2023 at 11:59pm Pacific. The application portal and full request for proposals can be found at oregoncf.org.

Oregon Community Foundation, in partnership with Oregon Humanities, will administer the program and convene gatherings for the fellows. All funding is provided by the Fred W. Fields Fund of Oregon Community Foundation.

“It is an honor to recognize the power that a single artist can have in their community through this program,” says Jerry Tischleder, Senior Program Officer for Arts and Culture at Oregon Community Foundation. “The Fields Artist Fellowship provides significant resources, but also provides peer connection and personalized support. We look forward to adding another cohort of individuals into this growing network across Oregon.”

For more information, contact Aimee Craig, Program Administrator, at FieldsFellows@oregoncf.org .

About Oregon Humanities:

Oregon Humanities connects people and communities through conversation, storytelling and participatory programs to inspire understanding and collaborative change. More information about our programs and publications—which include Consider This, Conversation Project, Humanity in Perspective, Public Program Grants, The Detour podcast, Facilitation Training and Oregon Humanities magazine—can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.

About Oregon Community Foundation:

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) was founded in 1973 with a big mission: to improve the lives of all Oregonians through the power of philanthropy. In partnership with donors and volunteers, OCF works to strengthen communities in every county in Oregon through research, grantmaking and scholarships. In 2022, OCF distributed more than $180 million, supporting 3,500 grantees and awarding more than 3,000 scholarships. With OCF, individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds that meet the needs of diverse communities statewide. 2023 marks OCF’s 50th anniversary. Since its founding, OCF has distributed more than $2.2 billion in community investments, including grants to 10,850 nonprofits and 53,375 scholarships to students. Individuals, families, businesses and organizations can work with OCF to create charitable funds to support causes important to them.

