Treat Yourself to a Weekend at PLAYA with Ellen Waterston

The Writing Ranch and the High Desert Museum are offering a unique weekend writing intensive at PLAYA, an arts and sciences residency campus located on Summer Lake, Oregon. Spend four days in August nurturing your love of writing at Lost in Place.

GET LOST IN PLACE

Daily generative writing workshops will be informed and complemented by morning field trips and evening discussions led by guest faculty. Prompts will focus on returning established and emerging poetry and prose writers to the page with renewed commitment and inspiration.

Lost in Place Guest Faculty

Jon Nelson, High Desert Museum curator of wildlife

Dennis Jenkins, University of Oregon archeologist

Ellen Waterston, author, founder of the Writing Ranch and instructor at OSU Cascade’s Low Residency MFA in Creative Writing

Details About Lost in Place Writing Intensive

Thursday, August 12-Sunday, August 15

$700 per person, all-inclusive

Register with $350 deposit by July 1

Register Here: highdesertmuseum.org/lost-in-place

Questions can be directed to info@writingranch.com



UPCOMING WORKSHOPS

Discover PLAYA at Summer Lake in a workshop with your name on it. Here’s a taste of upcoming workshops.

Pigment and Water with Daniela Naomi Molnar: July 8-12

An Education of Arid Places with Diana Six: August 19-23

Beginning Astrophotography: Milky Way Nightscapes with Kevin Morefield: August 27-29

Desert Soundscapes & Deep Listening Ecology with Dana Reason: September 3-5

Where the Land Meets the Eye with Craig Childs: September 10-12

Great Basin Natural History with Pepper Trail & Daniele McKay: September 16-19

Writing in the Oasis with Jennifer Elise Foerster: September 23-26

Learn more about these unique opportunities, and experience the High Desert in a new way. Don’t forget, Museum members receive a 10 percent discount on PLAYA programs!

Discover the PLAYA Workshops here: playasummerlake.org/product-category/workshops.

