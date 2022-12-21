A&E Cover Art 2022 Call to Art Entries

((L) Santa, Dec 26 by Rebecca Reed Sentgeorge. (R) Christmas Magic in Sisters Country by Terri Dill-Simpson)

Rebecca Reed Sentgeorge

Rebecca Reed Sentgeorge lives in Redmond and is the president of the Watercolor Society of Oregon. When creating art, Rebecca feels emerged in the process and has the feeling that time is suspended. She says, “Children experience this feeling when they are totally immersed in their imaginative play. I am so lucky — as an artist, I still get to play every time I enter my studio.”

Rebecca earned a degree in art, graduating with high honors, followed by graduate school at San Jose State University. She is retired after 40 years as an art educator and has had one- and two-person shows in galleries on the North Coast. Rebecca was a Fulbright Memorial Fund Participant and was selected to participate in the Teachers Institute of Contemporary Art and the National Consortium of Teaching about Asia. She has been awarded two grants and has been a speaker and workshop presenter at international and statewide conventions.

rebeccasentgeorge.portfolio.site

Terri Dill-Simpson

Terri was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, graduating from Lewis and Clark College with a degree in art education. After a long career in law enforcement and safety, she spent the last several years concentrating on her love of painting. Terri was an instructor in her own private studio as well as at the North East Community Center in the Hollywood district of Portland for eight years. Many of her paintings have been turned into greeting cards, calendars and fine art prints. She has been featured in the tabletop hardbound book Pacific Northwest Artists.

Terri currently lives and paints in Central Oregon near Redmond. In Central Oregon, Terri’s greeting cards are carried at Herringbone Books in Redmond and Hood Avenue Art Gallery in Sisters. Terri sits on the Board of the Dry Canyon Arts Association and participates in many of their regional art exhibitions.

4brushstrokes.com