COCC Opens High Desert Art League Exhibition

(The Brilliance of Wild by Barbara Hudler Cella)

Artwork by members of the High Desert Art League is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from March 4 to April 29, with a reception from 1-3pm on Sunday, March 10. For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

The show is a collection of paintings, photographs and sculptures by artists Jan Dow, Pamela Beaverson, Helen Brown, Barbara Hudler Cella, Janet Frost, Michelle Lindblom, Jean Requa Lubin, Karen Maier, Liz Haberman, Jacqueline Newbold, Vivian C. Olsen, Janice Rhodes and Joren Traveller.

“This amazing group of professional artists continues to create the most incredible work,” said Joren Traveller, High Desert Art League’s president. “Although many of us are affiliated with various galleries and associations, High Desert Art League shows pull our creative wonders together into one show as a unique collective exhibit.” The High Desert Art League was formed in 2000 as a professional artist group working to support the advancement of its member artists through exhibitions, education and related outreach. Learn more at highdesertartleague.com.

For more information on the exhibition, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

COCC’s Season of Nonviolence Stages Interpretive Dance

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) 16th annual Season of Nonviolence is featuring “Encounters with Modernity,” a free interpretive dance performance by the Bend Contemporary Dance Company with choreographer Sinnamon Hauser, at 5:30pm on Wednesday, March 13, in the Pinckney Center for the Performing Arts, Pence Hall, on the Bend campus.

The performance, an original commission, and a facilitated discussion to follow with COCC faculty members Jessica Hammerman and Stephanie André, will explore the impact of 19th-century modernization on societies throughout the world, including industrialization and the formation of nation states. Visit cocc.edu/snv to register and learn more about the remaining events of the 2024 Season of Nonviolence at COCC, presented by COCC’s office of diversity and inclusion and the Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series.

COCC’s Season of Nonviolence — held mid-January through early April — is inspired by the work of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others, honoring their vision for an empowered, nonviolent world. For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator of the Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu, or Christy Walker, director of diversity and inclusion, at 541-383-7412 or cwalker2@cocc.edu.

